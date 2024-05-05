Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok expresses gratitude to fans as massive crowd shows up at 25th Jeonju International Film Festival

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok attended the Jeonju International Film Festival which is taking place from May 1 to May 10. The actor was a part of a maat and talk event which was expected to be attended by 200 fans. Byeon Woo Seok expressed his gratitude as a huge number of fans gathered to see the actor in person at the festival.

On May 4, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok attended the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival. The actor was a part of a meet and talk session which was supposed to be attended by 200 fans. But to the actor's surprise, more than 900 fans showed up for the event.

The actor expressed that though he was nervous, he was also grateful that he was able to interact with his fans because they don't get many opportunities to do so. He stated that he was bewildered but also amazed and grateful that so many people came. The Lovely Runner also thanked everyone was enjoying the drama and showing it so much love.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok made his debut in 2018 with the drama Dear My Friends. His big break was with the drama Secret Crushes Season 3 as he took on the main role. The actor has appeared in hits like Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Strong Girl Namsoon.

He is currently appearing in the lead role in the drama Lovely Runner and plays Ryu Seon Jae who is a K-pop idol and tragically passes away. The female lead, played by Kim Hye Yoon, is given a chance to save him as she mysteriously slips back into the past.

