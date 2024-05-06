Heeramandi's Adhyayan Suman recalls feeling ‘jailed’ in his 4-floor penthouse; calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘light’ of his life

Adhyayan Suman made his acting debut in 2008 with Haal-e-Dil and did many other films after that. But he got the much-deserved attention after he collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In an interview, the actor spoke about going through a rough career patch and how the filmmaker came to his rescue. Read on!

Adhyayan Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali saved him

While talking to The Indian Express, senior actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman revealed that after kickstarting his acting career years ago, he almost felt like giving up. He shared that i the long journey, there were times when he felt tired, and wanted to give up. “When there was absolute darkness and when you see light in the form of Heeramandi, which in turn for me is Mr. Bhansali, who is the light of my life,” he stated.

The Aashram actor added that he was very focused. “I could have lived a very cushy life during the last eight years, but I know how I felt,” she stated adding that even in his luxurious penthouse, he would feel caged and jailed because he wanted to go out and work. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“Even the four-floor penthouse felt like a luxury jail to me. I felt this was not where I wanted to be; I felt caged. I wanted to go out and make a mark for myself. I wanted to go out and work, make my parents proud, feel a sense of success as an individual but it wasn’t happening and it got really tough for me,” he added.

Advertisement

In those tough times, it was his parents who helped him and became his support. He said that it was his father Shekhar Suman who had been through thick and thin with him. “My mother is very emotional. While my father is quite emotional, he doesn’t share his feelings as freely. A lot of times, I get to know his thoughts about me via his interviews. He doesn’t talk so openly at home,” Adhyayan concluded.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, he played the role of Zoravar Ali Khan alongside actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan and his father Shekhar Suman.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi’s Adhyayan Suman recalls he was 'possessed' by Shekhar Suman during a scene, reveals how Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted