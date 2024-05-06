‘He Was Really Cruel’: Emily Blunt Slams Andrei Konchalovsky For Being ‘Horrible’ During Her Audition

Emily Blunt recalled having the worst audition experience at the age of 19 with the Russian director, Andrei Konchalovsky. The British actress revealed that she was 19 when she auditioned for a role in the 2003 movie, The Lion in Winter. The Fall Guy actress claimed that the director was cruel towards her, and after the audition, she “left feeling a shell of my former self by the time I came out.” She continued saying that, because of Konchalovsky, she felt reduced.

Emily Blunt’s worst audition experience

According to Sun reports, Emily Blunt spoke of her worst audition experience, where she described the Russian native as cruel and horrible. The Devil Wears Prada star said, “He was really cruel in the audition and loved taking me down a peg or two. It was a very misogynistic vibe and I just remember feeling like a shell of my former myself by the time I came out. That one stands out to me as one that was horrible because you just feel so reduced.”

Moreover, while the English actress spoke of her career prospects at the US Foundation of Actors in December 2023, Blunt, without naming the director, took a pick at him by calling him “vile” and “horrible.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“Of course we are not always unflappable. You are going to get your feelings hurt—it is how it goes. There is an element of living in the trenches with this job sometimes,” said the Quiet Place actress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt Reveals ‘Staying Connected’ Is The Key To Her Happy Marriage To John Krasinski

Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy

On the work front, the Oppenheimer star has her latest release, The Fall Guy, hit theaters. Blunt and Gosling starrer is progressing well at the box office. While the film revolves around the genres of action, comedy and romance, the Jungle Cruise actress takes on the role of director in the film.

The movie follows the story of Gosling, who portrays the character of Colt Seaver, the stuntman, who gets into real-life action after one of his co-stars is missing from the sets.

According to the synopsis by IMDb, “A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's blockbuster film.”

Emily Blunt is also set to star in the prequel of her film, A Quiet Place: Day One.

ALSO READ: 'People Have Huge Concerns': Emily Blunt Shares Her Thoughts On AI And New Technology