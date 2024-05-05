BamBam at Bangkok’s Rajamangla stadium: Here's how soloist honored GOT7 at iconic solo concert in homeland

BamBam, a member of the iconic boy group GOT7 held a solo encore concert in his home city Bangkok. Commenced on May 4, the stage was a part of his first world tour encore named AREA 52. During his electrifying performance on this day, the singer honored his group, absolutely winning the fans’ hearts.

BamBam takes over AREA 52 stage in Bangkok with iconic performance of GOT7's Hard Carry

On May 4, in Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium, BamBam unveiled the first concert of AREA 52. During his encore stage, the singer performed GOT7’s song Hard Carry, released in 2016 as a track of their second Korean studio album titled Flight Log: Turbulence.

The crowd in his home country went wild as BamBam sang the song, honoring his bandmates and group GOT7. With this, the singer also performed some of his other smash-hit songs.

BamBam and Red Velvet's Seulgi perform electrifying duet at AREA 52 encore concert

Fans couldn’t help but shower BamBam with praises when they witnessed Seulgi performing Red Velvet’s Dumb Dumb. The crowd admired the K-pop idol’s artistic spirit that let another singer perform at his solo concert.

Know more about BamBam and his solo music career

Hailing from Thailand, BamBam is a rapper and singer under the K-pop sensation GOT7. In 2014, he officially debuted as a K-pop idol with the JYP Entertainment group, rapidly rising to popularity for his candid personality and immense talent.

In 2021, alongside the rest of the members, he also expired his contract with JYP Entertainment. Later, he signed with Sunmi’s agency ABYSS COMPANY and is still affiliated with the same.

Though he is still a member of GOT7, his solo career is rather thriving better than ever.

On June 15, 2021, BamBam made his solo debut with his first extended play titled riBBon. The album containing a single of the same name earned much applause from his fanbase.

Following, his debut EP’s success, on March 28, 2023, he unveiled his first full-length solo album named Sour & Sweet. The tracklist includes the titular Sour & Sweet, Ghost, Take It Easy, Feather, Let’s Dance, Tippy Toe, Wings, and About You.

