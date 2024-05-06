What Role Did Bernard Hill Play In Titanic? Find Out Amid Actor's Demise At 79

Bernard Hill’s tragic demise came as a shock to the world!

The actor who played Captain E.J Smith in Titanic passed away at 79 in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 5th, due to unknown reasons. The English actor was also renowned for playing King Theodan in the Lord of The Rings trilogy.

Bernard Hill in the 1997 Titanic

This epic romantic adventure was one of the best films of the 1990s. Although Leonardo Decaprio and Kate Winslet stole the limelight, Hill played an equally crucial role. Remember the Captain who surrenders to the ocean waves, locks himself in his cabin, and potentially kills himself by drowning? Hill played that lesser-known yet memorable character!

Other memorable roles played by Hill

Did you know the English actor is the only actor in history to have appeared in multiple films with 11 or more Oscars? His breakout role in the film industry was Yosser Hughes in the British series Boys from the Blackstuff.

The show went on to become a beloved British series and earned Hill quite an accolade for his portrayal of the brave character.