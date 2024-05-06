IN PICS: Patrick Mahomes Gets Spotted With LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green in Party at Carbone Beach

In a relaxing off-season, NFL icon Patrick Mahomes crossed paths with NBA legend LeBron James at a star-studded gathering on Carbone.

This break comes to Mahomes following his impressive Super Bowl victory, which he intends to follow up with an unprecedented third consecutive win in the upcoming season.

The Saturday evening social precedes the Miami Grand Prix and comprises a host of distinguished guests, according to a Page Six report.

Big names like Draymond Green and Kevin Love were spotted in the company of Mahomes, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, also graced the occasion

Despite being seated at some distance from James and his companions, 28-year-old Mahomes interacted with the crowd throughout the night.

Regrettably for basketball fans, May is typically a busy time for NBA playoffs, but LeBron James was sadly free due to his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, bowing out to the Denver Nuggets in a 4-1 defeat.

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes' friendship beyond sports

LeBron James, the basketball player renowned for his successes and respectability across all professional sports, seems to be developing a bond with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as mentioned in a 2021 interview about a Twitter conversation they had after he tweeted about fatherhood.

Mahomes' tweet sparked a response from LeBron, which seems to have ushered in the start of their friendship. "Our friendship has started to flourish after speaking a couple of times.

On a whim, I tweeted about the joy of watching my child, Sterling, grow, which elicited his response. He, too, is a proud father of talented and wonderful kids. It's a fantastic feeling to see a mini version of yourself grow," said Mahomes.

It certainly isn't every day you see celebrities starstruck by their fellow stars. But LeBron has a way of leaving others awestruck. "LeBron is someone I've admired since I was a kid, watching as he dominated the basketball league. It felt unreal to speak with him when we met and discover that he's just like everyone else. We've started forging a relationship, and he has given me some advice. He's a great guy," said Mahomes.

When two exceptional athletes with similar mindsets from diverse sports come together, the result is interesting. Their budding friendship and mutual respect are delightful to witness.

