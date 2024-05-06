Byun Baekhyun is a name synonymous with excellence in the K-pop industry. Known as the ‘Genius idol', he truly lives up to the title. His journey from a rookie idol to a global sensation has not been easy, but he did it regardless. One of the major aspects of his career has been his multiple debuts in groups, showcasing that he doesn't shy away from a challenge.

However, apart from being one of the best singers in K-pop, the artist is known for his humility. His charming personality and lovable antics still manage to attract fans, both domestically and internationally. On the occasion of his birthday, let's look back at some of the major milestones of his journey.

EXO

With dreams in his eyes and a bright future ahead, Baekhyun started his K-pop journey by debuting in EXO alongside Suho, Chanyeol, Sehun, Kai, D.O., Xiumin, Chen, Tao, Kris, Lay, and Luhan. Formed by SM Entertainment, he was chosen to be the main vocalist of the group, and needless to say that he nailed the job. Garnering critical acclaim from everyone in the industry, including other experienced artists, Baekhyun quickly became one of the most popular rookie idols for his talent and charisma. Furthermore, the group also achieved commercial success, which added to his fame.

However, EXO was initially divided into two units: EXO-K, where the members sang the songs in Korean, and EXO-M, which catered to the Chinese audience. Baekhyun started in EXO-K along with Kai, Suho, Chanyeol, Sehun, and D.O.

EXO-CBX

In 2016, another subunit was announced from EXO, which consists of three members, Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin. This was the second time that the artist debuted in a group. They released their first album titled, Hey Mama, and took the K-pop scene by storm. Their music and concept were completely different from EXO, where each member had the opportunity to showcase their individual talent. Moreover, not just in South Korea, but they became a sensation in Japan as well. Magic and Girls are the two Japanese albums they released, which gained immense success in the country.

SuperM

Another milestone in Baekhyun’s career was when it was announced that he would be debuting yet again in a new group. Moreover, he was not just a member but he was announced to be the leader of the group. The supergroup formed by SM Entertainment, SuperM, includes EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas. The group received mixed reactions from fans since the new venture came as a surprise to many. While one side was worried about the status of their original group, the other side was excited about the collaboration of their favorite artists. Nevertheless, they achieved tremendous success, not just domestically but internationally as well.

The group made their debut with their self-titled EP in 2019, which grabbed the top spot on the US Billboard 200. Furthermore, the title track, Jopping, from the album achieved 25 Best K-pop Songs on Billboard's Critics' Picks in the same year. They went on to release their first full album, Super One, with the title track 100, in 2020. However, the group began to go on hiatus following the military enlistments of members. In 2021, Baekhyun also enlisted for his mandatory military enlistment.

HEARTSTEEL

In 2023, Baekhyun made another wave in the K-pop industry after he was announced to be debuting in yet another group. However, this one was not a K-pop boy band but a virtual one. Formed by Riot Games for the popular game League of Legends, HEARTSTEEL was announced. Apart from Baekhyun, the members include ØZI, Tobi Lou, and Cal Scruby. They made their debut with the song Paranoia and also released the music video for it.

Each member of the group represents the six beloved members of the game, Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, and Sett. Baekhyun embodies Ezreal’s character, and even the fans were delighted with the apt casting. Moreover, the all-male virtual group also performed during the League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

However, the artist has made a name for himself as a solo artist as well. He made his debut with City Lights in 2019 and became one of the best-selling solo artists of the year. Subsequently, he released his second solo album Delight in 2020 with the title track Candy, which grabbed the top spots on local charts as well as sold a million physical copies. Moreover, with the release of his third album, Bambi, he became a two-time million-selling solo artist in South Korea.

In 2024, he announced his departure from SM Entertainment and established his own company, INB100. Furthermore, his bandmates Chen and Xiumin also followed him and joined his company for solo activities. The artist is currently preparing for his next solo album, which will be released soon.