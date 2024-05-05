Top fan reactions to BTS being investigated for alleged chart-rigging by Ministry of Culture

On May 5, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism ordered an investigation into allegations of chart-rigging by BTS' agency HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC. The news unsurprisingly was met with varied reactions ranging from hate and rejection to support.

It is important to note that the investigations are being conducted based on allegations against BTS' agency HYBE (or BIGHIT MUSIC) of rigging charts in 2017. The ministry is set to launch an investigation as they reportedly received a petition asking the reason behind HYBE being accused of chart manipulation and paying off blackmailers in 2017.

The investigation is to be carried out by the Korea Creative Content Agency, which supervises popular culture and its various aspects in South Korea.

When the news of this investigation being launched by the Ministry of Culture with a focus on BTS hit the internet, it unsurprisingly blew up with all kinds of reactions from fans. Many fans took BTS' side and wanted South Korea to apologize for such disrespect, while some said an investigation was needed.

How did fans react to BTS being investigated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism for alleged chart manipulation?

Many fans were enraged upon finding out that BTS was being investigated for chart manipulation and pointed out that many other K-pop groups need to be looked into as well. The fans simply asked the government, if they wanted to investigate BTS, why not investigate others too?

2. Some blamed HYBE

Many fans believe that HYBE or in this case, BIGHIT MUSIC did actually use money to get their artist on top of the charts. HYBE has also been accused of practicing payola and in the fire of this investigation, many fans called out the company.

3. Fans blamed ARMY for causing distraction

Many fans pointed out that ARMYs are a toxic fandom. They went ahead and called out the BTS fans for distracting everyone from the alleged ‘sajaegi’.

4. Fans were dumbfounded to see HYBE-Min Hee Jin chaos turn into BTS sajaegi allegations

For a recap, HYBE was pulled into a heated controversy last month when they used their right to audit NewJeans' agency ADOR. The audit gave birth to a more heated train of controversies and accusations from both sides.

At one point, Min Hee Jin accused HYBE of copying NewJeans and creating their new rookie girl group ILLIT. In response, HYBE alleged that Min Hee Jin used to consult a shaman for company decisions and even discussed BTS with them.

ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin later in her press conference admitted to knowing the shaman and asking him about BTS. However, she still maintained that NewJeans was plagiarized by HYBE.

This feud between HYBE and ADOR's CEO soon spiraled out of control. Many fans found it flabbergasting that what was supposed to be a dispute between the two companies had begun dragging BTS into the middle of it. The fans were heartbroken and saddened to see how things took such a drastic turn.

5. Fans asked for an apology

Many fans were angered by the decision to investigate BTS for sajaegi and were not happy with how South Korea was treating them. Fans soon trended ‘South Korea apologize to BTS’. The fans were appalled by the treatment of their idols and called it utterly shameful and ungrateful.

6. Some fans want to have an investigation, to prove BTS is genuine

Some fans pointed out that the decision to investigate BTS was insane however, they found it to be the only way to prove they are real leaders in K-pop.

7. Fans brought back free BTS concert

Many fans were utterly shocked to see after BTS did a free charity concert in Seoul a few years back, they were being accused of chart manipulation now.

8. Fans called out the stupidity of the situation

As the allegations of chart manipulations, sajaegi, or chart-rigging came, fans were quick to respond and stated BTS had sold out stadiums, became a household name, and had more than a billion streams.

9. Right Person Wrong Place

BTS fans created a new trend where they used RM’s upcoming album’s name to point out the unappreciated treatment of their idols.

10. BTS has the most organic success

Meanwhile, some fans showed their undying support and argued that BTS’ success is natural. BTS fans also took no time in trending the words ‘BTS has most organic success’ on X (formerly Twitter) with over 200,000 posts already.

