Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman compares himself to Aamir Khan: ‘There is no point getting steeped into mediocrity’

Shekhar Suman has been in the industry of showbiz for decades. The popular TV star, host, and singer also acted in several Bollywood movies.

Fans were delighted to see him in his element and stated that he made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. However, the actor does think this way. Read on to know why!

Shekhar Suman doesn’t think Heeramandi is his ‘comeback’

While talking to The Indian Express, the popular star of the entertainment industry, Shekhar Suman spoke about his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is being highly lauded. While his admirers think that he is back with a bang, the actor says ‘It is never a comeback.’

Explaining his stance, the actor added, “I am quintessentially a theatre actor. You are just waiting for the right role to happen. There might be a hiatus, you give it a gap, because the role has to excite me. I don’t work just for the sake of being seen that I am a part of 10 OTT series, five films.”

He further divulged that, unlike common perception, he thinks that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not a taskmaster. “I would not like to use that word for him. Somehow, somewhere, it sort of conjures a vision where somebody is standing with a whip and saying ‘Do it my way’. However, in a very positive way he is a perfectionist, looking for perfection,” the Tridev actor added.

The eight-part period drama web series was released on Netflix on May 1, 202, and has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

