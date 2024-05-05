Did BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu catch up over meal recently? Jun Hyun Moo shares account of paying for duo's dinner

BTS and SEVENTEEN are two boy bands formed by HYBE and are under the same umbrella and it is no surprise that members of both groups are friends. We already know that fellow year-born idols Jungkook and Mingyu are best of friends.

Recently, Jun Hyun Moo, a famous TV host revealed his encounter with BTS’ Jungkook and Mingyu of SEVENTEEN at a restaurant, where he paid for their meals.

Jun Hyun Moo pays for Jungkook and Mingyu’s meal at an Apgujeong restaurant

Recently, TV host and personality Jun Hyun Moo and comedian Park Myung Soo on The Boss Has Donkey Ears shared about their encounters with their juniors. During the broadcast, the host of the show Kim Sook complemented Park Myung Soo for treating his juniors to meals regularly.

Jun Hyun Moo who also is a co-host of the show revealed that he recently met Jungkook of BTS and Mingyu of SEVENTEEN in an Apgujeong restaurant. He noted he paid for the duo’s meal that day.

Jun Hyun Moo hilariously said while sharing about the meeting that although both of them earn more than him, since he is a senior he should pay for the juniors' meals.

Meanwhile, comedian and host Park Myung Soo adding to this, shared an incident at a restaurant where G-Dragon came to greet him which encouraged him to pay for his meal.

Know more about Jungkook

Jungkook of BTS is currently enlisted in the South Korean military, he enlisted on December 12, 2023. Before enlisting in the military he dropped his debut album GOLDEN with the lead track Standing Next To You on November 3, 2023.

After that, Jungkook dropped a special remix of Standing Next To You with USHER on December 1, 2023. A while ago it was reported that Jungkook had taken the role of cook in the military.

More about Mingyu of SEVENTEEN

Mingyu is a member of the sensational boy band SEVENTEEN, he is part of the hip-hop unit of the group. SEVENTEEN recently dropped their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024. The hip-hop unit’s track LALALI’s music video will drop on May 10.

