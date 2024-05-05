Fashion Face Off: Madhuri Dixit vs Kiara Advani, who styled Ritika Mirchandani’s yellow sharara set better?

Bollywood stars are known for their serious approach to fashion. Whether they're strutting down the runway or just out and about, their style choices are always closely examined by the public. In an industry where image is everything, every outfit is a statement.

However, when celebrities find themselves wearing the same outfit, it sparks a fashion showdown. Bollywood witnessed this recently when two leading ladies sported identical styles, prompting fans to debate who rocked it better. The stars in question were none other than the gorgeous Kiara Advani and Madhuri Dixit.

There was a great deal of excitement online as fans and fashion critics alike compared how elegantly each individual carried off their chosen outfits. While people's opinions may vary, it is undeniable that Kiara and Madhuri have always looked absolutely stunning in their own unique ways. With their latest yellow outfits, they displayed their distinct sense of style. Why not take a glimpse at how both of them dressed up?

Kiara Advani

However, what truly stole the spotlight were the intricate embellishments and embroidery in a stunning Herringbone pattern. To complete her glamorous look, the actress opted for a double-layered diamond necklace and earrings. Her beauty choices included soft curls, caramel eyeshadow, and lipstick, along with subtle kohl-lined eyes and perfectly arched brows. In essence, Kiara effortlessly added a hint of sass to her outfit, turning it into a true fashion statement.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was spotted wearing the same outfit as Kiara on her show Dance Deewane, where she serves as a judge. While the outfit remained the same as the one worn by Kiara, Madhuri added her own touch of glamour by pairing it with a sleek golden chain and matching earrings.

Madhuri’s make-up was another highlight of the look. She opted for nude make-up palette and kept it understated. To finish off her look, Madhuri opted for a chic and simple hairstyle- her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Madhuri with her outfit once again proved why she is a fashion icon in her own right.

In conclusion, the fashion face off between Madhuri & Kiara, both donning yellow sharara set by Ritika Mirchandi, showcased their individual style. Madhuri gave a chic twist to her outfit with golden accessories, nude make-up and ponytail. On the other hand, Kiara gave her outfit a more youthful appearance with her choice of styling. While both celebrities looked stunning in the same outfit, it’s making it difficult for us to declare a winner.

