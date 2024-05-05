Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS to be investigated for chart rigging, BLACKPINK's Lisa hangs out with rumored BF Frédéric Arnault, more

BTS were accused of illegal chart manipulation back in 2017. The case has gained the spotlight again recently and is currently under investigation. BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen hanging out with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault who is the CEO of the luxury brand TAG Heuer. Their dating rumors have been circulating since last year. Here is a quick look at everything that happened this week.

BTS' chart rigging case being investigated

As per recent reports, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked for an investigation into BTS' illegal chart manipulation accusations. Their agency HYBE Corporation (BIGHIT ENTERTAINMENT back in 2017) has been accused of illegal chart manipulation regarding the artists' performance. The company has denied the accusations. The company was reported to be threatened by an individual named Mr Lee for using unfair marketing practices to promote BTS in 2015.

BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault

On May 3, BLACKPINK's Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault attended an official event in Miami. The two posed together for a photo at the TAG Heuer x KITH Event at the Rubell Museum. Many fans claim that this is their way of confirming a relationship. two werwe also seen enjoing interactions and coversations togather at the event. The rumors about their relationship started floating when they were seen together in Paris earlier in July 2023. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Rapper Sik K was reported to have turned himself in over drug charges

It was reported that rapper Sik K turned himself over to the police over illegal drug usage. The reports suggest that the artist surrendered back in January and that traces of methamphetamines were found in his system. According to reports, the day he turned himself in, he was speaking gibberish at the police station. To this, his lawers responded that he was not under the influence but rather was due to lack of sleep and he was just discharged from the hospital. They stated that he surrendered for the consumption and possession of marijuana.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: South Korean rapper Sik-K revealed to have surrendered himself for illegal drug use; Report