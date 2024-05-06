Adele Thriving In Life Ahead Of Her 36th Birthday; Insiders Reveal She’s ‘Happy’ With Partner Rich Paul

It’s a happy birthday for Adele!

The soon-to-be 36 singer is content both professionally and personally. She is grateful not only for her forever-thriving career but also for her relationship with Rich Paul and for being a mother to her son Angelo.

Adele to welcome her 36th year in style

As Adele celebrates her birthday on May 5, the Hello singer has her life sorted! She recently performed multiple shows in Las Vegas, and it’s something she loves. “Adele loves to perform and loves her audiences. She is happy with her residency,” sources tell People’s Magazine.

It’s not all that’s good in Adele’s life as she is navigating a “solid” relationship with Rich Paul, who reportedly are great partners and inspire each other.

"They help each other and are good partners,” the source added before stating that the singer “loved being with him.”

She also loves to be a mom to her son. “Adele has been happy and enjoys her life as a parent and her time spent with Rich,” the source said about the singer.

Adele will be back to performing after her short break

The Easy On Me hit-maker announced new dates of her Las Vegas residency ahead of her birthday. This announcement follows her postponement of concert dates due to doctor’s orders. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

She added that getting back on the road would take a “toll on her health,” so she had to postpone the shows to “get back to full health.”

After announcing her break, she was captured on a lowkey date with Paul, who looked cozy at the Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game in LA on April 27.

In 2023, when rumors of her marriage were making the rounds, a source gave insight into her relationship at the time. "She is ecstatically happy with Rich and has never been more buoyant, inspired, and secure," the insider told People’s Magazine.