‘He looks sharp but…’: Lee Mi Joo reveals what she likes most about footballer boyfriend Song Bum Keun; Watch

Lee Mi Jo, a former member of the girl group Lovelyz has recently confirmed her relationship with J1 League footballer Song Bum Keun. Their relationship instantly caught the fans’ attention with two of them being dubbed as the ‘visual couple’. Recently, the singer has revealed what she likes most about her boyfriend.

Lee Mi Joo goes candid, spilling beans on her relationship with footballer Song Bum Keun

On May 4, MBC broadcasted an episode of Hangout With You that featured Lee Mi Joo going candid about her relationship with footballer Song Bum Keun. The ex-Lovelyz member is a pivotal cast member of the reality show and on this day, for the first time, she reunited with the others after confirming her dating news.

During the show, actor Joo Woo Jae asked her what she likes the most about Song Bum Keun. In response, Lee Mi Joo said, “He appears to be hostile and sharp at a glance, but in reality, he is actually full of aegyo (cute).”

The enthusiasm was clearly witnessed in her voice, making Yoo Jae Suk comment, "Don't talk about this anymore", leading others to burst into laughter.

In addition, during this show, other cast members also asked her about how the week was spent after she confirmed the dating news. To this, she replied, “That person (Song Bum Keun) is actually okay with it. Since I am so popular, he was a little bit anxious earlier.”

Furthermore, when asked how she met the soccer player, Lee Mi Joo briefly said, that they met in a regular place surrounded by others, but were instantly connected.

Who is Lee Mi Joo?

Lee Mi Joo is a former member of the girl group Lovelyz, which disbanded in 2021. On May 17, 2023, the singer made her solo debut with the single album Movie Star.

Apart from a music career, she is also established as a variety show star. Over the many years, she appeared in a bunch of entertainment programs including Mnet’s Couple Place (2024), Insaadong Sulzi (2024), Mnet’s Girls Night Out (2023), and more. She also made a few cameo appearances in some K-dramas.

Who is Song Bum Keun?

Song Bum Keun is a professional goalkeeper who plays for J1 League club Shonan Bellmare. He is also a part of South Korea’s national football team. For the unversed, on April 18, Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun were confirmed to be dating by their respective agencies.

