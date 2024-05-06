Watch: Video of Joel Embiid and 76ers Staff Harassing MSG Security Guard Goes Viral

The recent viral video capturing Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers staff "harassing" an MSG security guard during a shootaround at Madison Square Garden has sparked widespread outrage within the NBA community.

In the video, Embiid can be seen deliberately taking fadeaway jumpers while stepping out of bounds and coming into contact with the usher who was simply performing his job.

Despite the security guard's non-confrontational demeanor and attempts to create space, the involvement of the 76ers staff escalated the situation, with Embiid persisting in bumping into the guard.

The incident has drawn heavy criticism from fans, who have labeled Embiid's behavior as embarrassing and unnecessary, especially given the security guard's non-aggressive attitude.

The video has since got close to 5.9 million views on X/Twitter till the publishing of this news piece.

This viral footage has amplified the ongoing debate surrounding Embiid's on-court conduct, leading to questioning of the star's sportsmanship and character, particularly in light of the 76ers' playoff exit.

Rage in NBA Fans for Joel Embiid’s Behaviour

Joel Embiid's recent behaviors have cast a shadow over his remarkable regular-season performance. At 30 years old, Embiid was delivering an extraordinary year until an injury sidelined him in January.

However, his conduct in a recent incident, where he appeared to bully a Knicks security guard during a shootaround, has prompted numerous fans to question his behavior. This behavior is particularly concerning due to Embiid's influential status as a role model for aspiring athletes.

Additionally, frustrations have mounted among fans regarding Embiid's postseason performances. Despite his brilliance in the regular season, injuries have often plagued him during the playoffs.

Consequently, despite the Philadelphia 76ers' regular-season success, their ability to make deep playoff runs has been hindered. Many are left pondering whether Embiid can guide his team to a conference finals or beyond.

While his on-court talent is undeniable, his struggle to stay healthy and deliver during crucial postseason moments has raised doubts about his capacity to lead a team to championship contention.

