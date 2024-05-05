3 ethnic airport looks of South Indian style icons Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde that are simply summer-perfect

Trust in these style icons from the South to show us how to slay in everyday traditional ensembles. Traveling in relaxed kurta sets, the airport looks of Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde are all about the less-is-more attitude.

With calming hues, breathable fabrics, and relaxed silhouettes, you cannot go wrong with these 3 kurta styles for summer. If you are catching flights this season, make sure you add these to your airport lookbook.

Nayanthara adds sophistication to a basic cotton kurta with a striped dupatta

Lady superstar Nayanthara was spotted at Mumbai airport dressed in a relaxed crisp cotton kurta and palazzo set. Her off-white empire-style kurta had a mandarin collar, with buttons and pleating details on the yoke. The Jawan actress had her sleeve casually rolled up.

She gave her simple ethnic attire an edge of intrigue by layering on a tasseled dupatta, printed with geometric stripes and circles in sandy beige and gray, as well as classic oversized black sunglasses that added instant chicness to her look. Her ensemble was completed with a pair of tan heels.

Known for her preference of fuzz-free, minimal make-up, she sported an easy slicked-back bun and nude brown lips. Nayanthara’s chic, laidback ensemble is a stellar example of how we can elevate our basic white kurta. By adding contrasting details in neutral hues, she took her airport look from basic to sophisticated in seconds.

Pooja Hedge’s glacial green short Chikankari kurta set

Pooja Hegde was seen at the airport in a glacial green Chikankari kurta set. The short cotton kurti with quarter-length sleeves and matching palazzo pants were sprinkled with delicate white Chikankari embroidery. Her tasseled dupatta was pinned on one side and left open to cascade over her shoulder.

Pooja wore a gold wristwatch, silvery statement jhumkas, and a comfortable pair of embellished juttis that perfectly complemented her kurta. She carried the Louis Vuitton Croisette shoulder bag in their signature brown checkerboard pattern.

Lush-defined brows, tight-lined eyes, and strawberry-red lips accentuated her stunning features. Pooja’s lustrous brown tresses were parted in the middle, freely falling over her back in sleek, voluminous layers. The soothing hue of the relaxed kurta set and her dewy makeup made the Deva actress’ airport look perfect for traveling on warm summer days.

Tamannaah Bhatia serves nonchalant desi luxury with her ivory kurta set

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ethnic ensemble is the desi version of quite luxury. She exuded an aura of nonchalant elegance in her creamy ivory kurta and palazzo. The actress had the dupatta draped casually around her neck. Her relaxed kurta with a V-neckline and quarter-length sleeves was embroidered with delicate pastel pink flowers.

The Jailer actress carried the iconic black Hermes Kelly bag in her hand and wore a pair of chunky sliders that matched her ivory kurta. Tamannaah looked radiant with her hair open, her blushing porcelain complexion was left bare with just a hint of clear gloss on her lips.

While many celebs are papped at the airport clad in unrealistic styles, these ladies embraced authenticity and comfort with their minimal kurta looks. This is just the kind of style inspiration we need for our breezy summer travel wardrobe.

What do you think of these breezy ethnic airport looks of South’s favorite style icons? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

