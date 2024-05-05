Win Metawin is a Thai superstar. One that the country has awaited and nurtured ever since his explosive popularity in his homeland went global. Right from his acting debut in 2gether: The Series alongside Bright Vachirawit, the third child in the Opas-iamkajorn family has enjoyed growing stardom which is yet to take a breath.

About Win Metawin

A master of many trades, Win Metawin has graced numerous walks of life with his enchanting presence. At 25 years of age, he has set up businesses expanding his fame as the star continues to extend his celebrity status around the globe. Alongside his acting projects, Win Metawin lends his voice to many singles as well as OSTs and often delves into sports to keep himself active. The trilingual expert Opas-iamkajorn is also a fashionista with luxury brands falling for his prowess one after the other.

Know Beauty Newbie

After a successful run with 2gether: The Series and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, fans awaited yet another interesting project from the actor who gifted them with Beauty Newbie, a Thai adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, which also inspired a K-drama of the same name starring heartthrobs Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang. The GMMTV production stars Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn and Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul in the lead roles and aired from February 19 to April 2, 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch Beauty Newbie teaser

Win Metawin Interview for Beauty Newbie

“No, I did not.”, said the actor when we asked if he had checked out the original project, and as a result, it really brought out some unique angles in the Thai production as compared to the one it is based on. Sharing his thoughts on embodying Guy and reuniting with the co-director for F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Win Metawin revealed how he built chemistry with Baifern Pimchanok for Beauty Newbie. Check out the full exclusive interview below.

Playing Guy, what kind of preparation did you do to ensure you'd be able to execute this role better?

Win Metawin: There were numerous workshops, both solo and with P’Baifern. I had to try my best to become someone who finds it difficult to express feelings and cannot show what I feel to others because Guy is someone who is not good at expressing emotions. So, I had to learn techniques to hide the character's emotions, as there were quite a lot of them.

How similar or different are you to Guy?

Win Metawin: Guy and I share similar complex thoughts. However, Guy tends to struggle with expressing his feelings outwardly, whereas I feel I can convey my emotions better.

Did you have the chance to watch the K-drama that inspired Beauty Newbie? Any chance you reached out to actor Cha Eun Woo for questions about the role?

Win Metawin: No, I didn't watch it.

What kind of chemistry do you share with Baifern off-camera? If you have the chance to reunite with her on a different project, what kind of genre would you like to go for next?

Win Metawin: The chemistry I have with P'Baifern is more about enjoying food together because we receive a lot of food support from fans. We receive things like macarons, and we both enjoy eating them. If we reunite for future projects, I'd like to try a comedy, make it funny. Because it's a genre that I myself have never tried before, so it should be fun.

Advertisement

You have reunited with the director for F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. What was it like working together again and any chance of the F4 cast meeting again?

Win Metawin: Actually, she wasn't initially a director; she was more of an assistant in the previous project. However, in this one, she is the director. Also, P' Mui is adorable, and the atmosphere on set was very good, making the actors feel relaxed and natural.

As for the reunion of the F4 Thailand members, umm, this is a matter for the future. I think if there's an opportunity, I would be very happy and think it would be fun. Since the end of the Shooting Star tour, there have been few chances to meet because our schedules don't align well. But if there's time, we do hang out together sometimes.

You recently celebrated your 25th birthday. How do you plan to spend this year and what would you like to achieve at this age?

Win Metawin: This year, I hope to collaborate more with international artists. I aim to work at a more international level and engage in projects with foreign artists more frequently. Whether it's in the realm of music, film, or other projects, I'd like to try collaborating with foreign artists. I think it would be a great experience.

You have a massive following in India. Any chances you'll visit or take up a Bollywood project someday?

Win Metawin: Actually, I would love to do that. I feel like Bollywood is another industry with great potential. It's also a field I haven't explored yet, and I would like to give it a try. Bollywood is known for being a big industry as well.

What is your message for Indian fans and the viewers of Beauty Newbie?

Win Metawin: I would like to thank Indian fans for following and supporting me. I hope we can meet someday because we haven't had many opportunities to meet yet. I've never been to India, but I would like to meet the fans there. In the future, if there's a chance, I hope we can meet. Thank you very much.

ALSO READ: Congrats, My Ex EXCLUSIVE: Thai stars Bright Vachirawit-Bella Campen on Indian weddings, tackling ex-lovers