Sunidhi Chauhan denies being attacked with bottle at Dehradun concert; says ‘Kids were just having fun’

Ace Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan enjoys the love of her millions of followers and avid fans. During her live concerts, she witnesses how much she is being lauded and appreciated for her singing.

But a viral video from her recent event showed that someone from the crowd threw a water bottle at her. However, the celebrity doesn’t think it was intentional. Read on!

Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on being attacked with a bottle at Dehradun concert

A couple of days ago, Sunidhi Chauhan flew to Dehradun to perform for the excited young crowd at the Shri Guru Ram Rai University’s annual fest Zenith 2024. The following day, a clip from the event went viral showing a bottle being hurled at her while she was performing on stage.

The playback singer recently cleared the air around the incident and told Hindustan Times that it's the first time something like this has happened to her and she doesn't think it was done intentionally. She was quoted saying, "I was performing my second last song and the crowd was having a blast. They were hurling bottles in the air and one fell on the stage as it had water in it. When I said, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai? Show ruk jayega,' so they responded sweetly, 'No, please don't'. The kids were just having fun," she clarified adding that she wasn't aware that the video had gone viral.

Diving deep into the incident, she also divulged that the bottle hit her microphone with a lot of force. “Of course, if the mic was closer to my mouth, I could have got hurt and would have perhaps responded differently,” she stated adding that thankfully, nothing of that sort happened.

However, she also condemned the act and said, “Having said that, I am aware of some instances from the past when people deliberately misbehaved with the performers and threw things at them, aur woh galat hai. I strictly condemn that.”

More about the incident

In the viral video, Sunidhi can be seen performing when the bottle comes towards her. Without stopping her performance, the musician responded to the fan. She said, “Bottles phekne se kya hoga, ye batao? Usse hoga kya? Show ruk jaega. Do you want that? (What will happen if you throw bottles at me? The show will be stopped. Do you want that?),” she asked the audience.

Sunidhi is credited for singing many hits like Dhoom Machaale, Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na, Kaisi Paheli Zindagani from Parineeta, and more.

