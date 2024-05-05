Mrunal Thakur in her white dress proves you don't need color to grab attention

Ever since Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut, we have fallen head over heels in love with her. Alongside her acting prowess, Thakur's wardrobe is also incredibly versatile. Sometimes she's seen in pantsuits, other times in ethnic wear, and sometimes in unique dresses. But no matter what she wears, she always looks beautiful, and she creates looks that are uniquely her own.

On weekends, all celebrities are often spotted either on dinner dates, brunches, or running errands, and their fashion sense is always on display. Mrunal Thakur too stepped out for a dinner date in a white dress, proving yet again that every piece in her wardrobe is exquisite. Let’s check out her stunning dress.

Mrunal Thakur’s white dress

White dresses are perfect for summer events, and Mrunal's outfit is no exception. The actress for her dinner outing picked a white dress with cuffed shirt sleeves. Her beautiful dress has a gathered bust and plunge neckline which added a hint of glamour.

Feminine charm and comfort make the Family Star actress' dress an excellent choice for a relaxed summer picnic in the park. Whether it's a garden party, outdoor concert, or a summer soirée, this dress would fit right in.

Mrunal’s accessories & glam

Mrunal effortlessly combined her gorgeous dress with carefully selected accessories, achieving a chic and relaxed look that is ideal for a summer evening. To enhance the elegance of her pristine white dress, the Sita Ramam actress decided to wear a pair of white Golden Goose sneakers and carried a sleek black Adisee bag, which added a touch of contrast to her overall appearance. Keeping her accessories minimal, she adorned her ears with beautiful golden hoop earrings.

In terms of beauty, the actress opted for a soft and natural look, with a pink glossy lipstick adding a pop of color to her lips. She complemented this with brown eyeshadow that accentuated her eyes along with sleek eyeliner and blushed cheeks. With her wavy hair left open, she wrapped up her look

Mrunal Thakur has proven that whether she's on the red carpet or at a casual dinner, her outfits never disappoint. Not only is she a talented actress, but she's also a top-notch fashionista. Let us know in the comments how you liked her look!

