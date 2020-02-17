Breakfast Recipes: 5 under 30 mins healthy dishes working professionals can whip up
Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day as we all 'break' the long 8-9 hour 'fast' in the morning. Ideally, it should not only be filling but also healthy for both short- and long-term health benefits. Unfortunately, many people especially working professionals miss their breakfast on a daily basis and suffer from a host of health issues. Did you know skipping breakfast has been associated with several health issues such as obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia and hypertension among others? Also, skipping breakfast hampers many dieters as the same leads to over eating.
Many of us lead a hectic life and preparing healthy breakfast is what many are unable to manage. And that's why we either go for packaged foods or cereal premixes which are not always healthy alternatives. The shift from consuming traditional home-made breakfast to ready to eat is not healthy. If you want to know which are healthy breakfast dishes that you can whip up in a few minutes then read on further. Dietician Jinal Savla has carefully drafted some quick, easy and delicious recipes that can be made in a jiffy and give you an energy boost to kickstart your mornings.
Healthy breakfast recipes: Check out the recipes right below.
1. Ragi Dosa
Ingredients:
Ragi flour (Finger millet) - 1 cup
Rice flour- ¼ cup
Sour curd- ¼ cup
Green chilly- 1 no
Onion, finely chopped (optional) – 1no
Water- 1 ½ cup
Salt- To taste
Method:
In a mixing bowl add ragi flour, rice flour, curd and mix well and add 1 ½ cups of water along with salt as per taste and set aside for 30 mins. The batter should be of pouring consistency add water to adjust the consistency if required. After 30mins add chopped onions to the batter. Next heat the dosa tava/griddle and pour the batter (like you spread to make a Rava dosa) over it once it’s heated up and then smear some oil over the dosa. Flip and cook on both sides till it becomes crisp and serve with sambhar or coconut chutney. Accompaniment- 1 cup of sprouts to make it a well-balanced meal
2. Chilla with a twist
Ingredients:
Wheat flour – 1 cup
Besan – ½ cup
Methi leaves- 150g
Spinach leaves- 50g
Tomato - 20g
Green chilli – 1 number
Onion – 2 numbers
Garlic – 4 cloves
Method:
Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients to form a batter. Grease a pan with little oil and pour a ladle of batter on to the pan to form small pancakes. Cook the pancakes well on both the sides and serve warm with chutney or hung curd dip. Accompaniment- 1 bowl of curd/raita to make it a well-balanced meal
3. Protein packed pancake
Ingredients:
Rolled oats 1 ½ cup
Green peas, blanched – ¾ cup
Paneer (made from cow’s milk), grated – ½ cup
Salt, to taste
Oil- 1tsp
Method:
Blanch the green peas in hot water and keep aside to cool for 5 mins. Then add the oatmeal flour, blanched green peas and grated paneer in a blender and blend it to a coarse mix. Pour the ground pancake mix in a bowl and season it with salt and mix well. The mixture should be little thicker than the usual pancake batter. Heat a skillet on medium flame, grease it with little oil, pour a ladle full of the pancake mix and gently spread it. Let it cook for 3 minutes till it gets cooked at the bottom. Now gently flip over and cook the other side for another 2 minutes and remove it in a plate. Likewise, prepare the rest of the pancakes with the remaining batter. Serve it with minty coriander chutney, guacamole or Mexican beans.
Accompaniment- 1 Fruit of your choice to make it a well-balanced meal
4. Pearl couscous khichadi
Ingredients:
Pearl Couscous- 1 cup
Sweet potato - 1/2 cup
Green chillies: 2-3 finely chopped
Peanut (half crushed)- 2 tbsp
Salt: to taste
Lime juice: 1 tsp
Jaggery powder: 1 tsp
Oil: 1 tsp
Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Cumin seeds: 1 -1.5 tsp
Cumin powder: 3/4 tsp
Asafoetida (Hing): a pinch
Grated coconut: 1tbsp
Coriander to garnish.
Method:
Wash the pearl couscous thoroughly with water & boil in an open pan for 10mins or until cooked and keep aside.
In a wok, add some oil, add mustard and cumin seeds and let them splutter. Further add hing, peanuts and chillies. Once the peanuts are cooked potatoes and sauté. Then add cumin powder, roasted peanuts, jaggery powder and salt and stir for a while
Then add cooked couscous and mix it well. Add grated coconut and lime juice. Cover the wok with a lid and let it cook for 2-3 mins. Garnish with some coriander and serve hot.
Accompaniment- 1 bowl of curd/greek yoghurt to make it a well-balanced meal
5. Quinoa Patties
Ingredients:
Cooked Quinoa- ½ cup
Sweet potato- 200g
Shredded Vegetables - 250g
(beetroot,zucchini,cabbage,carrots,onions)
Lemon juice- 1tbsp
Oats flour/Rice flakes- 1tbsp
Salt- 1tsp
Pepper- 1tsp
Mustard paste- 1tsp
Paprika- 1tsp
Oil- 2tsp
Arrowroot flour to roll
Method:
Peel and mash cooked sweet potato with a potato masher in a bowl. Add all the ingredients except arrowroot flour and oil. Shape into medium-sized patties and roast on a grilling pan with 1tsp oil till both sides are browned and serve with spicy tahini sauce. For the Spicy Tahini Sauce: Mix together 1/3rd cup Tahina sauce (roasted sesame seeds/ white til and olive oil paste,1 clove garlic, ½ tsp each of salt and sugar and ½ cup cold water, in a blender jar and process until smooth and creamy. ) Add water if required. Store and refrigerate in an airtight bottle.
Accompaniment- 1 cup of warm milk/smoothie to make it a well-balanced meal
