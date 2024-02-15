Aquarius to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Spend Weeks Planning the Ideal Proposal

Paulo Coelho once said, "Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it a meaning." It appears these words ring true for people born under some zodiac signs. They go through life waiting for the day when they will meet their better half. And when they’re blissfully content with their relationship, they cannot wait to take it to the next level with a splashy and lavish proposal.

These eternal romantics wish to wow their mates and floor them by pulling out all the stops when they ask their bae to marry them. Hence, they spend a long time trying to stack the deck in their favor by planning the ideal proposal that tugs at their boo’s heartstrings. In fact, whenever these folks pop the question, it is a carefully orchestrated expression of their devotion to their mate. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

These earth signs are cautious souls who love to live mindfully while treasuring every minute of their day. In fact, this very dedication to things that matter is truly reflected in the way they envision the perfect setting while asking the love of their life to marry them. They are likely to carefully ideate every facet of the proposal. Right from what season would be best, the time of day that would be ideal, and even the sort of lighting they wish to do it against, Virgos consider it all.

They wish to give their mate a memory of a lifetime and wow them with an enchanting display of their heartfelt affection. Hence, they may take weeks to carve out a fitting plan that is not only romantic but also lets them have great pictures ahead of their big day.

Aries are folks who wish to live every moment larger than life along their journey. So, when they finally decide to share their joys and sorrows with a partner forever, they wish to make it an unforgettable proposal. The first thing these Rams may think of doing is enlisting the aid of their mate’s besties or siblings in planning the event.

They hope to ensure that the way they pop the question closely resembles their mate’s wildest proposal dreams. Whether it is atop a hillock at sunset amid a family picnic with both their parents or at a secluded retreat amid snowy mountains, Aries will meticulously execute it all. They do not mind brainstorming with their bae’s besties for weeks together till the best idea presents itself.

These air signs are firm believers in the notion that they must take their boo from boredom to ecstasy when they ask them to tie the knot with them. Hence, they make sure that they tone down the romance in the weeks preceding the proposal. This is merely to ensure that their boo does not expect the ring when it is finally presented to them.

Moreover, rather than letting the excitement show on their face, they like to act stoically right before they propose. This behavior steps away from Gemini’s usually sunny personality and gentle demeanor. So, their mate is likely to be perplexed by the cold shoulder for a few days before being wowed by the proposal of their dreams.

Aquarius are true romantics at heart, so they are likely to want to have their partner spill tears of joy after a gasp of surprise when they ask for their hand in marriage. They are sneaky creatures who would like to use all the time in the world and all the tricks in their book to schedule the perfect evening for their boo.

For instance, they may invite their mate to accompany them on a supposed ‘work trip’, only to fly them to a beautiful destination for a beachy proposal. They may also ask their lover’s parents for permission to tie the knot. In fact, Aquarians may also use their help to plan a hot air balloon ride with their loved ones or a family barbeque where they can ask their boo to wed them.

These star signs know that the pressure to orchestrate a dreamy proposal can trigger fear of rejection deep within their hearts. In such times, they fill their mind with fond memories of their relationship and fearlessly pop the question to their soulmate.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

