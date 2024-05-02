Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers on May 3? Deets Inside

The Pacers may be hosting their final game of the season at 6:30 p.m. EDT, while the Bucks aim for their first-ever season victory at the Gain Fieldhouse.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers Tonight?

Recovering from a stubborn calf injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't been able to participate in the series matches and is unlikely to show up for the sixth game against the Pacers.

Defying the odds, Milwaukee filled the scoresheet against Indiana on Wednesday, marking the first-ever playoff victory by a team without their two highest scorers from the regular season.

The Bucks have been playing without their top scorers, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard missed the last two games, while Antetokounmpo hasn't appeared yet.

Despite missing their star players, the Bucks pulled off a 115-92 victory in the fifth game. This is the second occasion this season and series, the defense has limited Indiana to less than 120 points, and even 95 points. Still, the Bucks let in an average of 128.8 points per match.

The Bucks' defense is up against it all, having confined the Pacers to 34.8% from the three-point line this series, yet they have been giving away 40.8 attempted three-pointers per game.

In the postseason, the team that finished with the NBA's fourth-highest defensive rebound percentage has been struggling with the same. Milwaukee still finds it hard to force turnovers.

The Bucks didn't have the best of months offensively in April. Having averaged 119.0 points per match in the regular season, they managed to cross 115 points only three times in 13 games that month.

The Bucks as a team have scored a true shooting percentage of 59.0%, an 87.4% free throw percentage, and have averaged just over 10 turnovers per game. Their biggest weakness lies in offensive rebounding, much like in the regular season.

When And Where To Watch

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Milwaukee Bucks Players Stats Against The Pacers

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez averages 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 45 games against the Pacers in his career.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 40 games against the Pacers throughout his career.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard averages 24.1 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 24 games against the Pacers in his career.

Injury Report

Bucks

Doubtful

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain)

Damian Lillard (right achilles tendinitis)

Probable

Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain)

Patrick Beverley (right oblique strain)

Pacers

Out

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum)

Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms)

