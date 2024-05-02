Why did Shohei Ohtani not play against Diamondbacks? Find Out

Shohei Ohtani missed his first game this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers rested their $700 million designated hitter on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated that Ohtani's day off is routine.

The Dodgers were coming off a 4-3 loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday when the game was delayed for two hours due to bees swarming the net behind home plate. The delay extended the game until late Tuesday night, and Ohtani had to miss the following game.

Why is Shohei Ohtani not playing against the Diamondbacks?

It is not confirmed that why Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup. Ohtani, along with teammates Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, and Mookie Betts, had participated in every game this season prior to Wednesday's off day. With Ohtani out, Freeman batted second, catcher Will Smith batted at third and served as designated hitter, and Hernández hit fourth. Catcher Austin Barnes returned to the lineup for the first time this series.

The Dodgers had to go without one of their greatest hitters against the Diamondbacks. Ohtani has hit.336/.399/.618 this season, with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani ranks in the top ten in batting average and home runs.

Shohei Ohtani might return on Friday

While there is no replacing Ohtani, the Dodgers were easily able to win without him,8-0. Los Angeles is 20-13 this season and has lots of other excellent stars, including Freeman, Betts, and Smith, among others.

With the Dodgers off on Thursday, Ohtani is anticipated to return to the lineup on Friday, when the Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. The 20-9 Braves have been one of MLB's top teams in recent years, and the Dodgers will need Ohtani to be ready to face one of their biggest National League opponents.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a talented lineup ready to face a left-handed pitcher, and they've done so with an eighth-best 119 wRC+ versus southpaws. Montgomery will face a tough challenge against the Dodgers, who have only struck out 18.1% of lefties, ranking fourth in MLB.

However, without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, Will Smith started as designated hitter with Austin Barnes behind the plate. Ohtani most likely was given time to rest. Max Muncy, James Outman, and Gavin Lux continued to sit against left-handed pitching, while Miguel Rojas returned to second base.

Ohtani went 1 for 5 on Tuesday and is slashing. This season, he has been impeccable with his batting line with seven home runs and 19 RBI.

