Are Cardi B And Offset Back Together After A Rough Patch? All We Know About Their Latest Date Night

Cardi B and Offset have managed to leave fans stunned with their recent outing. Seemingly, the rappers have rekindled their sweet romance since their split last year. While Offset gave a peek into his date night with Cardi B, the latter was seen making the most of her time.

Rapper Offset took to his Instagram stories to share a heart-touching video that conveyed that Cardi B and he might still be together. Earlier, they went together on Valentine’s Day in February 2024.

Cardi B and Offset’s latest romantic date night

Cardi B and Offset were spotted together as they stepped out to watch a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on April 30, Tuesday. According to Billboard, the Migos rapper shared a sweet video on his Instagram stories featuring Cardi B hanging out in a home movie theater seat.

As per the report, in the stories, one could see the mother of two dressed in a sleek plaid mini skirt and fluffy boots. She accessorized her outfit with stacks of luxurious jewelry and carried a Birkin to accentuate the look.

Cardi B and Offset are back following the split?

The news of their split originated last December when Cardi B made her announcement that she is single right now after her fluctuating relationship took a decline. During their patchy times, the couple were spotted spending New Year’s Eve together in Miami. While a timeline of events showcases an on-again-off-again dynamic, an official confirmation from the rappers has not made it to the headlines yet.

In her Twitter live chat the very next day, the WAP rapper seemed to confirm that she and the Migos rapper spent time together. Cardi said, “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday?” She added, “Yes. Did I got d—ed down yesterday? Absolutely baby… I need some d–k on New Year’s Eve.”

Moreover, she also told her fans to “shut the f–k up” after they speculated that Offset and she had gotten back. Cardi slammed her “own f–king fan base” for “talking s–t” about her.

The rapper also exclaimed in a yelling tone asking if she had said that she was back together with someone. However, just a month later in February 2024, the on-and-off romantic duo went together to a restaurant in Miami Beach on Valentine’s Day.

Brief glimpse of Cardi B and Offset’s love life

The duo started dating back in 2017 and got married secretly the same year. According to Elle, they first met at an industry event and it was Offset who pursued the I Like It singer.

Also, despite their infidelity rumors, the duo’s relationship is desultory as they reconciled twice: in 2018 and 2020 months later. The couple have two children named their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (5) and son Wave Set Cephus (2).

ALSO READ: Cardi B Says She Is ‘Done with Arguing’; Ends Online Feuds and Calls for Face-to-Face Confrontation

ALSO READ: 'So Misleading': Cardi B Slams Homophobia Accusation After Her Controversial Take On Netflix's Baby Reindeer