WWE Report: WrestleMania 40 Main Event Match with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock Allegedly Caught Up in Backstage Politics

This year's WrestleMania ended up becoming one of the biggest WrestleMania of time. Multiple factors helped transform this WrestleMania XL as the best showcase of immortals of all time, from television viewership and merch sales alone. Cody Rhodes sold $1 million worth of merch during WrestleMania 40 weekend, social media numbers, and many more.

The main attraction of WrestleMania 40 was the saga between Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. Road to WrestleMania 40 was one of the most twisted roads where a lot of booking decisions were altered. At a point, Cody Rhodes was removed from the WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns, and The Rock was the one who was planned to replace Rhodes.

The American Nightmare was re-inserted back into the main event picture after a significant fan backlash. A recent report by WOR has suggested there was a lot of 'backstage politics' for the WrestleMania 40 main event match involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes.

Per the WOR report, "There were definitely people who did not want the Roman Reigns and The Rock match. There was a lot of manipulation going on that a lot of people weren't aware of. I wouldn't even call it power plays, but a lot of interesting games being played on both sides. "

The report further stated, "There were a lot of people who wanted Cody Rhodes to get that spot before the fan thing happened and didn't want The Rock to get that spot, but The Rock was going to get that spot unless he volunteered not to have it because I know he's gonna get what he wants."

WrestleMania 40 Result

WrestleMania 40 Night One Saturday, April 6

1. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes: Winners - The Rock and Roman Reigns

2. Sami Zayn vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship: Winner - Sami Zayn

3. Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane: Winners - Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair

4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: Winner - Jey Uso

5. Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar: Winners - Rey Mysterio and Andrade

6. Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match (Raw Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship): Winners - Awesome Truth (Raw Tag Team Championship) and A-Town Down Under (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship: Winner - Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 40 Night Two Sunday, April 7

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Winner - Cody Rhodes

2. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship: Winner - Bayley

3. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship: Winner - Logan Paul

4. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Winner - LA Knight

5. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight: Winners - Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

6. Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Damian Priest

7. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Drew McIntyre

