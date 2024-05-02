Summer is here! And while there are many ways to beat the heat, fashion enthusiasts often prefer the most stylish way. If you worry about your summer wardrobe collection, Shivangi Joshi is here to your rescue. The actress recently dropped a new post on her Instagram handle and her photos in a chic green outfit will simply make you go wow!

Shivangi Joshi's summer outfit:

Decked up in a green double-string bralette and high-waist green rose-printed pants, Shivangi Joshi exudes charm as she poses for photos. Keeping it minimal yet so elegant, Shivangi shows how one can easily shine this summer just by opting for an easy-breezy outfit.

Allowing her outfit to shine bright, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame opted for subtle makeup and styled her wavy hair open. Shivangi's gorgeous attire costs Rs. 8,000. If you want to elevate your look this summer, try Joshi's new look or pair a sassy green top with a pair of printed green pants.

Sharing the photos, in the caption, the actress wrote, "Peace, love, and positive vibes...#hellomay."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's post here-

After Shivangi dropped these gorgeous snaps, many celebrities dropped comments praising the actress. Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Beautiful you," while Asees Kaur commented, "Too pretty," and so on the beautiful comments continued.

For the uninformed, the actress has been making headlines lately because of her personal life. According to a News 18 recent report, Shivangi Joshi is in a serious relationship with Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Kushal Tandon. The report also stated that the couple is planning to take their relationship next level and might get engaged soon. However, Shivangi and Kushal have not commented on the same yet.

About Shivangi Joshi's acting career:

Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the most successful actresses in the entertainment industry, rose to fame after playing the lead role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became a household name owing to her character and gained a massive fan following. The actress featured opposite Mohsin Khan in the show and their chemistry became popular among the audience.

Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in several shows like Balika Vadhu 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Bekaboo and Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Currently, she is away from Television screens but is in touch with her fans over social media.

