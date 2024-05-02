Happy Birthday Sunmi: From Gashina to Tail, Stranger, and more; top 7 songs by the queen of hits

Celebrating Sunmi's 32nd birthday, let's delve into her illustrious career as a South Korean singer, dancer, songwriter, and record producer. From her debut as a member of Wonder Girls to her solo endeavors, Sunmi has left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry.

Let's explore her journey through her top 7 hits, from Gashina to Tail, Stranger, and beyond.

K-pop’s hitmaker queen Sunmi turns 32

Sunmi, whose real name is Lee Sun Mi, is a well-known singer, dancer, songwriter, and record producer from South Korea. She was born on May 2, 1992, in Iksan, North Jeolla, South Korea, and began her journey in show business at a young age.

Influenced by BoA, she made the decision to pursue a career in the entertainment field when she was 12 years old, with the goal of helping her family after her father fell ill and later passed away. Sunmi gained fame as a member of the famous girl group Wonder Girls, making her debut in 2007 under JYP Entertainment.

Her solo career has been characterized by hit singles such as Gashina, Heroine, and Siren, showcasing her versatility and artistic talent. In addition to her musical abilities, Sunmi is recognized for her energetic stage presence and daring fashion choices, establishing herself as a style icon in the K-pop industry.

Sunmi's impact on the music scene and her advocacy for mental health have earned her praise from fans around the world, cementing her status as a respected figure in both the music industry and social issues.

Top 7 hit songs by Sunmi to celebrate her birthday

1. Gashina

Gashina by Sunmi is a fascinating fusion of dancehall-influenced synth-pop, adorned with oriental-inspired elements and a pulsating bassline. The song made its way to the charts just after Sunmi’s solo debut following her exit from Wonder Girls, which testified to her qualities as a singer and a lyricist.

It was created by the big names in the industry, Teddy Park and Sunmi herself, and exudes rhythmic bass that pulls you into its trance-like rhythms. After release, it topped both local and international charts and thus became popular in South Korea and worldwide. With its lively sound and Sunmi's mesmerizing performance, Gashina has become an eternal anthem of K-pop.

2. Heroine

Sunmi’s song Heroine tells a captivating story that acts as a sequel to her track Gashina. Taking cues from the movie 9½ Weeks, Sunmi portrays the strength of a character maneuvering through the intricacies of a relationship. With production credits going to Teddy Park and 24 the song effortlessly merges Britpop and tropical house elements enhancing Sunmis vocals.

The music video, helmed by Lumpens adds depth to the song's tale by showcasing Sunmi’s performance, against visuals. Heroine quickly climbed music charts cementing Sunmi’s reputation as a compelling solo artist.

3. Noir

Noir by Sunmi explores the complexities of today's social media culture showing both the appeal and risks of seeking approval online. The mix of dance-pop and EDM, in the track, captures the downfall of a relationship drawing comparisons to a noir-style storyline. Directed by Choi Yong Seok, the music video shines a light on society's fixation with validation on platforms portraying Sunmi's character as she chases likes and followers while neglecting her well-being.

Noir sheds light on the isolation and desperation often hidden behind crafted identities earning praise for its insightful take, on contemporary issues.

4. Pporappippam

Pporappippam by Sunmi is a refreshing escape with its fusion of dance-pop and city-pop sounds, evoking a lively summer night. Co-written by Sunmi, the song encapsulates the spirit of youthful joy and romance, as depicted in its music video featuring beach bonfires and fireworks.

Sunmi's inclusion of flute sounds gives the song a distinctive touch, enhancing its nostalgic yet contemporary appeal. Pporappippam not only represents Sunmi's most successful debut on streaming platforms but also demonstrates her versatility as an artist, receiving recognition both at home and abroad.

5. Tail

Tail by Sunmi is not just a song; it represents a bold move for the artist as she embraces her 30s. With its disco-infused beats and city pop vibes, Tail tells the story of a super-sensitive cat woman villainess in search of love with her heart on her sleeve. Sunmi's comparison of emotions to animal instincts, where tails express feelings, adds a unique dimension to the song's narrative.

6. You Can’t Sit With Us

In You Can't Sit With Us, Sunmi presents a synthwave-influenced anthem filled with '80s dance-pop energy. The song's powerful synths and quick beat effectively convey the frustration and anger of being in conflict with a lover. Sunmi's breathy vocals and rap abilities bring richness to the track, and the music video, drawing inspiration from the 2000s generation, contributes a cinematic touch.

From smashing flowerpots to battling zombies, Sunmi's storytelling skills are highlighted, making You Can't Sit With Us an engrossing sonic experience.

7. Heart Burn

Heart Burn by Sunmi starts with an infectious mix of dance and pop rock, immersing listeners in its enigmatic yet lively atmosphere. With its irresistible melody, Sunmi creates a daytime companion to her previous hit Pporappippam.

Sunmi's contribution to the songwriting process brings richness to the tracks, highlighting her artistic growth. The music video, shot in Los Angeles, brings a cinematic quality, portraying Sunmi as an immortal vampire who leaves behind a trail of haunting romance.

