BTOB’s Yook Sungjae to join Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon in reality show Zombieverse season 2; Report

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is reportedly gearing up to join Zombieverse season 2. He will appear alongside Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon, who has been confirmed to star in the reality show. Excitement builds up as viewers are eagerly waiting to witness their synergy on the show.

BTOB's Sungjae joins SNSD's Taeyeon and DEX in Zombieverse season 2

On May 2, an exclusive coverage from a Korean media outlet reported that the BTOB member will appear in the upcoming season 2 of Netflix's original reality show Zombieverse. Most recently, in tvN’s Amazing Saturday, he showcased his unique charm as a variety show star, hence there’s much expectation about his addition to the popular zombie-themed reality show.

Earlier, SNSD (Girls’ Generation) member Taeyeon was confirmed to join the new season of Zombieverse. In addition, popular MC Jo Se Ho will also appear in the show.

What is Zombieverse?

Zombieverse is a survival reality show created by Netflix, which first premiered on August 8, 2023. The narrative revolves around a challenge-based theme where participants try to survive in a simulation affected by a zombie outbreak.

The popular show is back with another season now, which is rumored to hit the screen in late 2024 or early 2025. The first season featured a handful of a star-studded cast including Sweet Home actress Lee Si Young, Single Inferno 2’s DEX, Billlie’s Tsuki, rapper DinDin, and more stars. In the new season, DEX will reprise his role, while SNSD's Taeyeon, Sungjae, and Jo Se Ho join the cast lineup. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Who is Sungjae?

Yook Sungjae, better known as Sunjae debuted with the CUBE Entertainment group BTOB in 2012. He quickly rose to fame in the industry for his vocal prowess. He is also renowned for his unique charm, which has landed him a string of popular roles in hit K-dramas.

Some of the singer-actor's notable acting performances include The Golden Spoon (2022), Mystic Pop-Up Bar (2020), Gong Yoo’s GUrdian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), Reply 1994 (2013), and more K-dramas.

On March 2, 2020, the BTOB member advanced in his music career by making his official solo debut with the album YOOK O’CLOCK, which features all the tracks from his 2019 solo project. Recently, it was confirmed that he is all set to make his solo comeback with a brand-new album which will be released on May 9.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTOB’s Yook Sung Jae reveals release date for upcoming solo album as May 9