Lamar Jackson Falls for Fake Zendaya Quote Claiming Zay Flowers Is Her Favorite NFL Player: ‘Awwww ’

Lamar Jackson has found himself in an odd yet funny situation lately. The football player enthusiastically hyped up his Baltimore Ravens teammate, Zay Flowers. Jackson believes that actor Zendaya has expressed admiration for the wide receiver.

However, the quote he thought was from Zenday was nothing more than a hoax. The tweet goes like this, “He just has a certain swagger to him and in the way he plays. He’s so fun to watch, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else winning OPOY at this moment.”

Lamar Jackson Was Fooled

Later, it was revealed that the tweet wasn't from the fan's very own MJ, but from a fake account. Jackson, being completely unaware of the situation, tweets, “ [Zay Flowers] let’s goooooooo cuh send her some “Zendaya Flowers” awwww I absolutely love it".

The fabricated statement claimed that Zendaya considered Flowers her favorite NFL player and even predicted he would be named Offensive Player of the Year. Despite the lack of authenticity behind the quote, Jackson, being the supportive teammate he is, eagerly reposted the message on social media, adding his own excitement and encouragement for Flowers.

Falling for Fake Zendaya Quote Favoring Zay Flowers

Flowers, in good humor, acknowledged Jackson's message, playing along with the joke despite its falsity. However, the incident left fans puzzled as to how Jackson could have been misled by the fake quote in the first place.

While it's entirely plausible that Zendaya could be a fan of Flowers, there is no credible source for the quote that circulated on social media. Nonetheless, Zendaya does have a connection to the Ravens, having performed the American national anthem at one of their games in 2013. Additionally, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has previously expressed interest in Zendaya, albeit in a lighthearted manner, through posts on social media.

