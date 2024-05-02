Charles Oliveira Reveals Potential Return Date; Ranked UFC Lightweight Contender Aims to Face 'Do Bronx' Next

Former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveria lost the number one contender match against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 via split decision and will not be fighting for his lost lightweight championship anytime soon before.

But Charles Oliveira is not someone who gets discouraged by a single loss; he calls himself a loin who was reborn from the ashes and managed to become UFC champion.

Do Bronx revealed his plans and potential date he wants to return to UFC and fight while he was giving an interview to AgFights; according to him, he won round one and round three of his fight against Arman at UFC 300.

While talking about his return inside Octagon, he revealed he wants to return as soon as possible this summer in June. Still, his team has suggested that Charles calm down and rest for a while, and he sets his eye on July or August to return to UFC Octagon.

Many fans and experts believe Charles Oliveira should face the upcoming lightweight superstar, the number- 5th ranked LW fighter in UFC, Mateusz Gamrot.

Gamrot said, "CharlesDoBronxs, let's go. I'll be ready in July / August."

Charles Oliveira Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Match

Former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is gearing up to return to UFC Octagon after almost three years. Mystic Mac is going to face Michael Chandler in his return match at the UFC 303 main event in the 185 weight class.

Charles Oliveira recently predicted Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler's UFC match at UFC 303 and even claimed he wants to fight Conor McGregor. Still, it seems like Notorious is ducking a fight against Charles.

Charles said, "I think Conor [defeats Michael Chandler]. Everyone knows, in fact, I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times. But it's a fight that, I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. It's a fight that will bring me a lot of money, so I'd like it."

