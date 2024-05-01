Tabu’s fashion game is all things amazing. She constantly serves fashion fierceness, especially with her ethnic picks. The diva was recently spotted at a star-studded event, wearing a stylish black and white saree. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the monochromatic ethnic ensemble. We love the diva’s pretty saree!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at the Crew actress’ super gorgeous drape?

Tabu’s super classy black and white saree look:

The Khufiya actress loves to turn heads in beautiful sarees, and her recent black and white saree is proof. The gorgeous drape, exclusively designed and hard-crafted by the fashion maven, Nachiket Barve, was a total piece of art. The signature ebony and ivory drape was wrapped beautifully around the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ frame. The classy saree had well-crafted pleats and the ruched style of the saree looked just awesome.

The Sanju actress’ statement-worthy drape was further paired with a matching ‘dripping diamonds’ blouse with sleek straps and an alluring plunging neckline that gave the whole ensemble, a rather sultry appeal. The crystal-studded blouse shined gloriously, effortlessly elevating the whole look. Even the edges of the saree had a sequined black lace that made the whole ensemble look more defined. The hues of the Drishyam 2 actress’ drape also glowed against the diva’s radiant complexion. We are obsessed with the dark Morticia Addams-like vibe served by Tabu in this super cool look.

Tabu’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories were also flawless:

Tabu completed her look with matching black sandals, giving a well-thought-out appeal to her OOTN. She further went for a bold look with minimalistic accessories like diamond-crusted droplet earrings with a matching ring and a matching silver wristwatch that subtly added to the whole look. The accessories also added to the look without stealing focus from the diva’s luxurious OOTN.

Meanwhile, her hair was styled into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. Even her makeup look with a radiant base, smokey eyeliner and eyeshadow, a subtle touch of blush, and volumizing mascara for the eyes, was just perfect. A touch of highlighter and nude lipstick completed her makeup look.

Tabu always looks bewitching in black:

Tabu always makes a mark in black. Whether it’s her stylish ethnic and elegant sequined black and mint green checkered saree, classy western shimmery wrap-up style dress, or wonderfully ruched full-sleeved shirt dress the diva knows how to carry everything with panache and confidence. We are inspired by the actress’ stunning dark-colored style statements, and we don’t think we’ll ever get over her show-stopping fashion game.

So, what did you think of Tabu’s statement ethnic look? Comment your thoughts below.

