EXO’s D.O. tops iTunes charts in 28 countries worldwide with solo EP Blossom’s pre-release track Popcorn
EXO member D.O. is all set to release his solo comeback album Blossom. Ahead of the much-anticipated premiere, he has unveiled the pre-release track titled Popcorn accompanied by a refreshing music video. The track itself is making headlines with its astounding domination on global iTunes charts.
EXO's D.O. sails solo on iTunes global chart in 28 countries across globe
According to May 2 updates, Popcorn is soaring high on the iTunes top albums chart by hitting the no. 1 rank across the globe. The track has claimed an impressive position in a total of 28 countries including, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Fiji, Argentina, Laos, Philippines, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, Chile, and more.
In addition, the D.O.’s solo track Popcorn also debuted at no. 9 on the iTunes worldwide songs chart and no. 15 on the European chart. Fans of the singer are rejoicing with his remarkable achievement, adding to the already existing excitement for the album’s premiere.
Know more about D.O.'s upcoming comeback album Blossom and pre-release track Popcorn
The EXO member will be releasing his album Blossom on May 7. This will mark his solo comeback after almost 8 months, since the success of his 2nd mini album titled Expectation.
Meanwhile, on April 30 he unearthed the album’s pre-release track titled Popcorn accompanied by a vibrant music video. Through the immaculately penned lyrics, the song explores the singer-actors charm as a ‘lover boy’, gifting fans with an unusual style.
Especially, the track piqued the interest of netizens for its cozy and quirky vibe, while shining light on D.O.’s vocal prowess.
Know about D.O. and his latest activities
Do Kyungsoo, better known as D.O. is a popular member of the K-pop sensation EXO. In 2012, he made his debut as a K-pop idol with the nine-piece boy group formed by SM Entertainment.
On July 26, 2021, he embarked on a solo music career, while partially captivating the fans as a talented vocalist of EXO. His debut solo album Empathy earned considerable applause from the netizens, marking his successful start as a soloist.
Alongside music, D.O. also managed to establish a strong foothold as an actor with a plethora of commendable performances in K-dramas and films like My Annoying Brother (2016), 100 Days My Prince (2018), Bad Prosecutor (2023), and more.
Most recently, reports suggested that the singer will soon appear on IU’s Palette, sparking a wave of excitement among the fans as they eagerly await his comeback album.
