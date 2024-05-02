Meet Rashmika Mandanna's younger sister Shiman; Pushpa star shares unseen photo on her 11th birthday

Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media platform and shared an adorable picture with her sister Shiman on her 11th birthday.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on May 02, 2024  |  06:38 PM IST |  410
Rashmika Mandanna shares an unseen photo on 11-year-old sister Shiman's birthday
Rashmika Mandanna shares an unseen photo on 11-year-old sister Shiman's birthday (PC: Rashmika Instagram)

As much as Rashmika Mandanna keeps her fans in the loop about what she’s up to in her personal and professional life, she very rarely, posts pictures of her younger sister Shiman. Not many even know that the Pushpa actress has a younger sibling. 

But her fans got a glimpse of her sister on May 2 as the actress wished her on her birthday by sharing an unseen picture. 

Rashmika Mandanna's adorable post for sister Shiman Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's 11-year-old sister Shiman

On May 2nd evening, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture with her sister along with a caption that read, “Today is my baby sister's birthday. Happiest birthday my lil baby girl! I love you so much and I miss you tons!!”

In the picture, Rashmika was seen giving a kiss on Shiman’s cheek as they created a picture-perfect moment.

Workfront of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika is currently preparing for her upcoming action film Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have key roles in the sequel. The film will star Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors, all of whom are expected to give standout performances.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, the actress will appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend, which stars Dheekshith Shetty of Dasara and Diya fame. Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni are producing the thriller through their joint venture Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Apart from that Rashmika is currently in Mumbai for the ongoing schedule of her upcoming action drama titled Kubera featuring Dhanush, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. Suniel Narang financed the film, which was directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music and background scores of the upcoming flick.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is expected to co-star with Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming project, tentatively named VD12 and directed by Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri.

Credits: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Latest Articles