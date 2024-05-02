'Put The Weed Down': WWE Fans Troll Hulk Hogan For Claiming Roddy Piper Sent Him Voice Message Two Days After His Death

The wrestling world knows that Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper had not been the best of friends in their heydays. The two never saw eye-to-eye back then as both of them were extremely popular professional wrestlers and thereby hardcore rivals.

However, the same doesn’t stand true today. Times have changed. Roddy Piper is no more. He left for his heavenly abode in 2015. Hogan does not wrestle anymore and is an old man now. There’s no more bad blood between the two.

But why are we talking about these two vintage wrestlers? It is because Hulk Hogan recently spoke about Roddy Piper’s death making a very bizarre and strange claim about Piper giving him some message after death.

Hogan said that he received a voice message from Roddy Piper two days after his death, in which Piper gave him a message of “walking with Jesus”. This might sound absurd but Hogan did say it. "It was a voice message that came in 2 days after he died and it goes 'I'm just loving you, my brother. Just walkin' with Jesus. Walkin' with Jesus and loving you, my brother,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Hogan, while recalling that voicemail, also marked that Roddy Piper wouldn’t have said it, had he been alive.

Fans React Hilariously on Hogan’s Claim

While Hogan might have said it with some evidence, fans on social media do not go by his assumption that the voicemail was recorded after Piper’s death.

What Hogan tried to tell was that the voicemail was recorded after Piper’s death, and this is unbelievable. This led to several users on X terming Hogan as senile.

One user wrote, “Hulk Hogan when it's time to talk absolute shit.” Another said, “Too many chair shots 'brother'. A fourth said, “Never thought I’d say this but Hulk Hogan got CTE.”

What could have possibly happened?

What might have happened is that Roddy Piper had recorded this message a day or two before his death. It’s not just Hogan, but Piper’s friend Bruce Prichard also received a message from Piper. In the message, Piper indicated that he had not been feeling well.

So, Hogan was the second person to receive the message from Piper following his death, in which he said that he was “walking with Jesus”.

Be that as it may, Hogan was literally in tears after he spoke about it. The two might have been the fiercest of rivals in the wrestling industry, as nothing stays permanent their rivalry also didn’t live long enough.

