Trigger Warning: The below article details homophobic statements

Ryan Garcia's last fight with Devin Haney stirred controversies. Although the WBC Super Lightweight Champion Haney encountered his first defeat against his former amateur rival, Ryan Garcia, the title didn't change hands because the latter missed the weight limit. The King Ryan was recently accused of taking steroids.

Ostraine was detected in Ryan's body on the match day, which is a performance-enhancing drug or steroid. While the former WBC interim lightweight champion refuted the accusation, he recently took X (formerly Twitter) to make some bizarre comments about the steroid allegations.

See his latest tweet:

‘If I took the steroids then I’m forsure GAY,’ Tweets Ryan Garcia

So why did Ryan make such a bizarre X post?

Garcia might have posted the tweet in the heat of the moment amid all the controversies regarding his steroid accusation, which could further affect his boxing career.

In his recent two unusual tweets, he added fuel to the fire by writing, “Diddy paid for the drug test, Allegedly" and "I'm on the Jesus steroid." He mentioned the popular rapper Diddy and Jesus Christ in these posts, taking a sarcastic approach to dealing with the allegations. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia was previously married to a woman and currently has a girlfriend

So, is Ryan Garcia gay? Based on the 25-year-old's relationship history, he is not a homosexual. The ace young boxer rarely talks about his relationship status publicly. He was married to Andrea Celina for three years. The former couple began dating in 2019, welcoming their daughter Bela in the same year.

Their second child, Henry, was born at the end of last year. Everything appeared to be going smoothly for the couple, at least in the public eye, but Ryan made a shocking announcement of divorce shortly after their son was born. His decision to separate from Andrea right after the childbirth drew criticism from fans.

Not too long ago, taking to his Instagram, Ryan Garcia announced that he has a new girlfriend now, and he has completely moved on from his previous marriage with Andrea Celina.

His present girlfriend's name is Mikaela Testa. She is an Australian and a social media influencer. Given Ryan's history of tweeting absurd things in the past, his recent statement regarding sexuality shouldn't be taken seriously.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Ryan Garcia Earn After Betting 2 Million Dollars on Himself to Win Against Devin Haney?