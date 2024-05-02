The internet is flooded with the reactions and opinions of netizens after AstraZeneca admitted that the Covishield jab has rare side effects. Now, popular actress Ashlesha Savant, who was last seen in Anupamaa has weighed in her opinion and personal experience of suffering from Covid during the second wave, despite taking the vaccine.

Ashlesha Savant shares her experience and diagnosis of Covid-19

The Anupamaa actress posted a series of pictures of taking the jab at a clinic in Faridabad, Haryana, on 17 April 2021. Along with the picture, she penned a long note sharing how much she suffered during the second wave of Covid.

Opening the note with a disclaimer that it’s her personal experience, she shared she tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant on 2nd May 2021, a month after taking the vaccine. Calling the virus a monster, she mentioned that she will never forget what she learned during this period.

Check out Ashlesha Savant’s post here:

She wrote, “One has to come out learning, out of such an experience. We take everything for granted, each second of our life.Sometimes when I lose my sense of gratitude. I honestly go back to that moment and remind myself what is the real value of life.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, she faced the real challenge once she tested negative. Almost three weeks after she got Covid, she could not walk properly, she was short of breath and felt far from normal. On her family doctor's suggestion, she got a D-DIMER test done. Talking about the alarming reports, she writes, "The results were positively alarming and I was put on anticoagulants asap . For 3 months. Had My doctor not diagnosed my condition in time , the physical and mental stress I was under could have been lethal ."

After the explanation, she also clarified that she doesn't want to participate in the ongoing vaccine side-effects debate as she doesn't know if she was in such a situation because of the side effects of the vaccine or the virus. Refraining from commenting on it, she wrote, "Half knowledge is dangerous knowledge."

She concluded by saying that she would never forget the stressful time and how everyone around her discussed the virus and the vaccine. But, she urged netizens to be thankful and value life. One should leave the rest to God.

Earlier, Aly Goni, Shraddha Arya, Gauahar Khan, and others reacted to the news of the side effects of Covishield.

Talking about Ashlesha's career, she has worked in serials like Kumkum Bhagya, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupamaa and others.

ALSO READ: Did Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande reject an offer by THIS renowned Bollywood director? Actress responds to rumors