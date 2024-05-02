Cannes Film Festival Jury List Revealed

This spring, the annual international film festival will take place in Cannes, France, from May 14 to May 25. As fans know Cannes is known for premiering diverse genres of film and documentaries, and this brings a fresh batch of talented filmmakers. The Cannes Film Festival jury has been announced, and it’s looking pretty good.

Announcement of the main competition jury

Eight members of its main Competition jury will join previously announced president Greta Gerwig in deciding the Palme d’Or and other main prizes at the 77th edition which will take place in Cannes, France from May 14 to 25 as mentioned below:

1. Turkish screenwriter and photographer, Ebru Ceylan

The wife of Nuri Bilge Ceylan, screenwriter and photographer, Ebru co-wrote 2014 Palme d’Or winner Winter Sleep and had co-writing credits on Cannes-selected films Three Monkeys, The Wild Pear, About Dy Grasses and Once Upon Time in Anatolia. Ebru also played an integral role in Nuri’s early films, Distant and Climates. Ceylan is a genius when it comes to stories and articles from various literary and art magazines.

2. US actress, Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone is the first Native American who has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The actress comes from the Blackfeet and Naz Perce Tribal Nations and has received the Golden Globe 2023 and the 2024 Screen Actor Guild Award for her extraordinary performance. Moreover, fans can currently catch her in action on Hulu's limited series, Under the Bridge.

3. French actress, Eva Green

Eva Green has performed in theatres before she appeared on the big screen with Bernardo Bertolucci’s Innocents: The Dreamers. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her role in the fantasy series, Penny Dreadful. Additionally, Green has been a part of 3 films with Tim Burton: Dark Shadows, the Peculiar Children, and Dumbo.

4. Lebanese director and screenwriter, Nadine Labaki

Nadine was the winner of the Cannes Jury Prize in 2018 for the movie, Capernaum which also got nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Foreign Film category. Other exceptional works of the director include O Milagre for the sketch film Rio, I Love You and she is currently working on her next feature.

Other filmmakers revealed: Details

5. Spanish director and screenwriter, J.A. Bayona

J.A. Bayona’s first feature film, The Orphanage premiered at the Cannes Critics’ in 2007. The movie, Impossible has won five Goya Awards including Best Director. The movie also got nominated for Oscars and Golden Globe awards in the category of Best Actress for Naomi Watts. The director’s recently released film, Snow has received a lot of recognition and won several awards.

6. Italian actor, Pierfrancisco Favino

The Italian actor gained recognition for his performance in his debut hit, The Last Kiss. He was appreciated for his performance for Tommaso Buscetta in The Traitor which premiered at Cannes 2019 and Favino up until recently was working with Pablo Larrain and Gabriele Salvatores.

7. Japanese director, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Japanese director used to make documentary programs for television and started making a name for himself internationally after the release of Maborosi and After Life. Kore-eda’s movies have become regular showing at Cannes for his exceptional work on Distance, Like Father, Like Son, and After the Storm.

8. French actor and producer, Omar Sy

Omar Sy has been successful in his career in his native France and Hollywood. The actor is one of the most expensive French stars who left his home and co-starred in the record-breaking hit, The Intouchable. As for his International work, it includes X-men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World, and Ron Howards’s Inferno.

Furthermore, last week, three more films were added to the competition sections which included, The Most Precious of Cargoes” by Michel Hazanavicius, “Trois kilomètres jusqu’à la fin du monde” by Emanuel Parvu and Mohammad Rasoulof’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig.” The Palme d’Or winner will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony on May 25.

