Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in the lead roles, is again drawing much attention from the audience for its heart-fluttering romantic plot. Most fans claim that it reminds them of the classic ‘90s K-dramas, which have well-written stories and relatable characters. Furthermore, the storytelling process of the show, along with the surprising twists and turns, adds to the anticipation of fans.

Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, the K-drama is based on the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang. Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more.

However, as the story progresses, the fans cannot help but come up with different theories trying to figure out the fate of the characters, especially, Ryu Sun Jae and Kim Hye Yoon’s future. Let’s explore some of them below.

Was Sun Jae murdered all along?

In the first episode of the series, when we are introduced to the main characters, Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, the story seems quite different. Due to an unfortunate accident, Im Sol ends up losing her legs and losing hope. However, Ryu Sun Jae helped her get over depression and live a fulfilling life. Since then, Im Sol has become one of his biggest fans, and he ended up becoming a popular singer in the industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, one fine day, the news drops that Ryu Sun Jae has taken his own life. Im Sol is mysteriously sent to the past, where she goes back to high school and meets a younger version of Sun Jae. They develop a good relationship with each other and become good friends. Moreover, Sun Jae is also able to save Im Sol from the accident. Back in the present, Im Sol leads a normal life with healthy legs, but Ryu Sun Jae gets murdered in the timeline by the same man who tried to attack Im Sol in the past.

Theories by fans have been emerging that it could be possible that Ryu Sun Jae never intended to take his own life in the first place. He was attacked in the timeline when Im Sol lost her legs, and similarly, he was killed in the new timeline as well. But the mystery surrounding the crime still follows as the motive behind it remains unknown.

Will Im Sol be able to save Ryu Sun Jae?

Through fan posts and leaked behind-the-scenes footage, it has been established that Im Sol will again travel back in time, but this time to her college days, where she will meet Ryu Sun Jae again. However, will she be able to save him from getting hurt this time? It is challenging to predict the exact story, but it is possible that she will finally come to his rescue. However, theories suggest that, in the process of saving him, she might end up losing her healthy legs again. As the foreshadowing, the recent episode suggests that to gain something, we also have to lose something.

Is Taesung also a time traveler?

Another glaring revelation made in the recent episode was the arrival of the character Taesung, played by Song Geon Hee. In the episode, he is seen outside Im Sol’s building, and the fans assume that he is also a time traveler like Im Sol who knows what will happen beforehand. Furthermore, he might also be the one who is controlling every situation and the key to bringing everything together. Moreover, some fans are also assuming that he has also become a detective like his father in the future and is now investigating Im Sol’s case.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears celebrates Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's onscreen wedding anniversary; drop romantic PICS