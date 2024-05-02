Know BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s rumored military discharge dates

As they fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea, all seven members of BTS are poised to make a gradual return to the music scene in the coming years following their discharge. According to the order of their enlistment, the members will reunite one by one. Jin, being the eldest, is expected to be discharged first, with the others following suit in quick succession. Fans eagerly anticipate the group's eventual reunion, projected to happen in 2025, when they will once again collaborate and work together as a team.

BTS’ Jin

BTS' Jin, being the eldest member, was the first to enlist. Having joined the military on December 13th 2022, he is anticipated to make his return around June 10-15, 2024. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until his comeback, which is less than a month away. Before enlisting in the military, Jin began his solo career with the release of The Astronaut, and he's expected to resume his activities until the rest of the members return.

BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok, was the second member to enlist and commenced his military service on April 18, 2023, and is expected to complete it around October 15-20, 2024. Before enlisting, he released his solo album Jack in the Box, which included tracks like Arson, More, and = (Equal Sign). Furthermore, he dropped a documentary and collaborated with J. Cole on the song J-Hope on the Street. During his service, he also released his second album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, and a docu-series titled HOPE ON THE STREET.

BTS’ SUGA

Due to a shoulder injury, SUGA is serving in the public sector instead of the military. He commenced his service on September 22, 2023, and is slated to be discharged on June 21, 2025. In April 2023, he released his first solo studio album, D-Day, under the moniker Agust D. Additionally, he regularly appeared on his talk show, Suchwita, which recently concluded. According to a K-media outlet report on March 28 KST, SUGA, who began his service as a public service worker, will undergo basic military training before proceeding to his assigned public service position.

BTS’ RM

Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, leader of BTS, enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, alongside V. Their discharge date is scheduled for June 10, 2025. As the group's leader, RM released his solo album Indigo, which garnered a devoted following and received praise from both fans and critics alike. Currently, he is gearing up to release his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24th, even while serving in the military.

BTS’ V

V is anticipated to make his comeback on June 10, 2025, alongside RM. During his military service, he made significant strides in his solo career, including the release of his Billboard-charting album Layover, which dominated music charts for several consecutive months. Additionally, V released two songs: one with R&B singer UMI titled wherever u r, and another titled FRI(END)S. He also made a notable appearance in IU's music video for the song Love wins all.

BTS’ Jimin

BTS member Jimin enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, with an expected discharge in June 2025, likely on June 11, 2025. Before his enlistment, he released his album FACE and a track titled Like Crazy. Notably, Jimin and Jungkook, known for their close friendship, enlisted in the military under the buddy system, allowing them to serve their mandatory service together as friends or associates.

BTS’ Jungkook

Both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together under the military companion soldiers program, sparking anticipation for their joint comeback, expected in June 2025. Jungkook released his album GOLDEN, which includes standout tracks like Standing Next To You, continuing to set records. Furthermore, his solo collaborations, such as Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, continue to dominate the charts.

