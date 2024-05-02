9 best Jun Ji Hyun movies: My Sassy Girl to Assassination

Jun Ji Hyun is a very well-known actress with hits like My Love from Another Star, My Sassy Girl, Jirisan and many more. Jun Ji Hyun has impressed us with her phenomenal work in various dramas. The actor has worked in multiple hit projects be it romantic comedies, fantasy or mystery. Jun Ji Hyun’s movies range from romantic to action and more.

Jun Ji Hyun has never disappointed fans with her performances. She is most well-known for her drama The Legend of the Blue Sea and the classic movie My Sassy Girl. The film is a simple romantic comedy between a quirky girl and a simple guy who grow affectionate towards each other as they start spending time.

9 most exciting Jun Ji Hyun movies

My Sassy Girl

Cast: Cha Tae Hyun, Jun Ji Hyun

Director: Kwak Jae Yong

Release year: 2001

My Sassy Girl is a hit romance comedy which has been remade in various languages. The drama tells the story of a college guy who comes across a drunk girl on the train which changes his life drastically. The two form a bond with each other despite their differences and romance blossoms.

Assassination

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Ha Jung Woo

Director: Choi Dong Hoon

Release year: 2015

The film is set in 1933 when Korea was under Japanese rule. The resistance plans to execute the commander of the Japanese army. But their plans are jeopardized as there is a traitor within the group.

The Thieves

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Kim Hye Soo, Kim Soo Hyun, Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Choi Dong Hoon

Release year: 2012

A group of thieves prepare for a heist in a Macau casino to get their hands on an expensive diamond. But the heist is planned by someone unreliable.

Daisy

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Jung Sung Woo, Lee Sung Jae

Director: Andrew Lau

Release year: 2006

The romantic action drama is about a detective and a killer who fall in love with the same woman. The woman dreams of holding her own exhibition one day. The killer on the other hand is unable to express his feelings because of his profession.

A Man Who Was Superman

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Jun Ji Hyun

Director: Jung Yoon Chul

Release year: 2008

A Man Who Was Superman is a heartwarming film which talks about topics like mental illness and dealing with a tragic past. The film is about a producer who makes a documentary about her eccentric neighbour.

Snow Flower and the Secret Fan

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Li Bing Bing

Release year: 2011

Snow Flower and the Secret Fan is a Chinese film. The story is set in nineteenth-century China. It tells the story of two women who come up with their own secret way of communicating with each other in times which had rigid norms imposed on women.

Il Mare

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Jun Ji Hyun

Director: Lee Seung Hyun

Release year: 2001

The romantic fantasy film is about a man who receives a letter from a young woman in the future. She predicts the past very accurately, to his surprise. The woman also realizes that her letters are being sent to the past and starts writing regularly. They start communicating and become pen pals.

Windstruck

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Jang Hyuk

Director: Kwak Jae Yong

Release year: 2004

Kyung Jin is a dedicated police officer. One day when she is enjoying her day off, she is forced to get back to work as she chases a bag snatcher. But later it turns out that he was actually a helpful citizen who was trying to catch the criminal too. Fate brings them together and something romantic develops between them.

The Berlin File

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Han Seok Kyu, Ryu Seung Beom, Jun Ji Hyun

Director: Ryu Seung Wan

Release year: 2013

The Berlin File is about a North Korean ghost agent who interrupts an illegal arms sale. A North Korean agent checks everyone’s loyalty to the mission.

More about Jun Ji Hyun

Jun Ji Hyun made her debut in 1998 with the drama Steal My Heart. The actress made her first appearance on the big screen with the film White Valentine which was released in 1999. Over the years the actress has starred in various films and dramas but her claim to fame was the romance comedy My Sassy Girl which set several records and has also been remade in various languages and also into a K-drama.

Some of Jun Ji Hyun’s hits include The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, Jirisan and more. She will be taking on the main roles in the upcoming drama Polaris and the film Pagwa.

Kang Dong Won and Jun Ji Hyun will be leading the action romance Polaris. It tells the story of spies who lost their identities and strive to find them again. The project is being directed by Kin Hee Won who is known for hits like Queen of Tears, Little Women, Vincenzo, The Crowned Clown and more.

The film Pagwa is adapted from the book Koo Byung Mo and tells the story of a female killer in her 60s.

