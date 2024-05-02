Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young starrer Crash to premiere soon; know release date, where to watch, cast, and more

Crash is an upcoming drama that is set to release this month. The K-drama has got fanatics on the lookout because of its main cast and interesting storyline. Crash promises a ride filled with fun, action, and thrill with comedy sparks on the way.

K-drama lovers have got their action watchlist sorted out with Crash and it is expected to have a lasting effect on admirers who love a light-hearted yet emotionally powered drama.

Release Date and Time of Crash

Crash is set to premiere on May 13, 2024, and will be airing new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST)

Where to Watch Crash

Crash will premiere on ENA in South Korea and will be available for streaming in selected regions on Disney+.

Genre

Action, Comedy and Thriller

The Plot of Crash

Crash promises an intriguing plot line that follows the Traffic Crimes Investigation Team who are responsible for solving any and all crimes that occur on the road. In a way, they have been disregarded as the dusted pencil pushers of the system. Their team is simply overlooked, but times are about to change in TCI as crimes, leadership, and investigation will take a turn for the better.

TCI is known to solve small offenses such as insurance fraud, driving, call jump, self-harm blackmail, and more. However, things take an ugly turn when a hit-and-run case turns into a serial killing case. This case challenges the team of TCI to dig deeper and race against time and cars (literally) to catch the culprit.

Watch the trailer of Lee Min Ki's Crash here:

Cast

The cast of Crash will have you crushing on them in no time. They together make an unbeatable and fun team with a special bond.

Spearheading Crash is Lee Min Ki in the lead role of Cha Yeon Ho. Lee Min Ki is a famous South Korean actor who is well-known for K-dramas Because This is My First Life, My Liberation Notes, and Behind Your Touch. Cha Yeon Ho is the new head of TCI and he is a graduate of KAIST and boasts an impressive track record and resume.

He has a perceptive mind with an analytical sense and reasoning which helps him in solving crimes. Cha Yeon Ho even has the deductive talent of finding out the exact time of a crime however he suffers from a lack of social skills and does not know how to drive.

As the female lead, Kwak Sun Young will play Min So Hee, the chief of TCI. She is a hardened and brave investigator who only sits with peace once she has solved the case at hand. She perseveres without paying heed to anything and does not back down at any cost.

Moreover, Min So Hee is a master in martial arts specializing in jujutsu and she is a reckless but expert driver. She is quick on her feet and mind, she is almost the opposite of Cha Yeon Ho’s personality which adds to the excitement as to how these two will connect in the drama.

Supporting Cast

The cast of Crash is further excelled by the addition of some famous names and varied characters to add spice to the plot. Heo Sung Tae will become the TCI’s team leader, Jeong Chae Man. He is a veteran detective who used to work in homicide. He understands the problems in the system that lead to a high number of traffic crimes.

Meanwhile, Lee Ho Chul will play an automobile specialist, Woo Dong Gi. He has expertise in cars and knows its details just by looking at its silhouette. Moon Hee will fill the shoes of Eo Hyeon Gyeong, the youngest of the team and one of the toughest with training in taekwondo, judo, and boxing.

The time is coming near to see Lee Min Ki in an action role with a twist along with his unique team solving crimes in Crash. Mark your calendars and get ready to watch!

