Spy X Family Chapter 98: Will We See More Of Mr Elegant’s Backstory? Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Spy x Family saw the sweet yet bitter history of Mr. Elegant and Becky's caretaker. With Spy X Family Chapter 98 just around the corner, fans are hoping it comes with more on Henry and Martha's backstory.

Spy X Family Chapter 98: release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 98 is set to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This means that most readers along the world will be able to gain access to the chapter on Sunday, May 12, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Spy X Family Chapter 98 through Shueisha’s official service platforms, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, the chapter will be available on the official website of Viz Media.

Expected plot of Spy X Family Chapter 98

In Spy X Family Chapter 98, fans can expect to see further exploration of Henry and Martha's past, particularly focusing on Henry's internal struggles and his decision to prioritize his aspirations over his feelings for Martha, if he ever realized he had them. We’ll likely gain insight into Henry's inner turmoil and the sacrifices he's willing to make in pursuit of his goals, even if it means parting ways with Martha.

With no announcements regarding extra chapters – or ‘Short Missions’ as they are usually called – it's likely that Spy X Family Chapter 98 will continue with more on the two’s year as student and teacher. The chapter may look into Henry's conflicted emotions as he grapples with his growing affection for Martha during this time, while simultaneously striving to making a lasting impact on his country as a ‘elegant and gentlemanly’ teacher.

Spy X Family Chapter 97 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 97 opens with the morning after Eden Academy's end-of-term party, where the students have departed for their break, leaving only the staff on campus. Henry Henderson, one of the teachers, greets Cecile Hall's Dorm Mother, who teasingly brings up Henry's dance with Martha Marriott during the gala. Henry dismisses Martha as an old friend, downplaying any significance to their relationship.

The story then shifts to the past, focusing on Henry's days as an eleventh-year student at Cecile Hall. During a talent show for his dorm's New Year's party, Henry witnessed Martha's exceptional ballet performance. Impressed, he applauded loudly with while shouting the word elegant, earning himself the nickname Mr. Elegant. Martha, on the other hand, gained popularity from her excellent performance. Despite losing some friends due to his outburst, Henry was captivated by Martha's talent and elegance.

The two meet again when Martha stumbled upon Henry during his private teatime in the school garden. Henry, initially reluctant, allowed Martha to join him, and their friendship blossomed from there. Martha would visit Henry regularly before her dance practice, bringing a sense of companionship to his otherwise lonely world in Spy X Family Chapter 97.

In Henry's final year as a student, he faced harassment from fellow student Falco and his friends. Martha intervened to defend Henry, leading to a physical altercation. Henry, conflicted by Martha's actions, struggled with his ideals of elegance and gentlemanliness. Following the incident, Henry's teacher opted not to punish the aggressors due to their influential families. This event causes Henry to resolve to pursue education as a means to prevent conflicts and promote peace.

As Henry prepared to graduate and pursue teaching, Martha expressed her desire to dance with him at the graduation ceremony during their tea session, albeit indirectly. Henry, however, focused on his ambitions and failed to notice her romantic interest in Spy X Family Chapter 97.

In the present, Martha recounts her unrequited love for Henry to Becky, reflecting on how she never confessed her feelings before he left. Transitioning back to the past, two and a half years after Henry’s graduation, Martha is now an Imperial Scholar. She unexpectedly reunites with Henry as he is introduced among the new faculty for that year as a History teacher. All the while, war looms on the horizon.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

