Chainsaw Man Chapter 165: Is Nayuta Really Dead? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Denji faces the crushing reality of his razed home after finally being freed from the facility, with Asa, Fami, and the rest of his rescuers in tow. Nayuta's whereabouts remain unknown, leaving Denji to search desperately among the ruins. As the search for Nayuta continues, the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 promises to unravel the mystery of her fate.

Keep reading to discover the chapter’s release date, expected plot, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Please note that the exact release time can vary depending on individual time zones.

As with previous chapters, fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 on Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Be sure not to miss out on the next exciting chapter of Chainsaw Man, filled with grief, humor, and unexpected twists.

Expected plot of Chainsaw Man Chapter 165

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 165, we may see more of Denji's emotional turmoil, especially if he uncovers Nayuta's lifeless body amidst the charred remains of his home. Grief-stricken, Denji's anguish will be palpable as he grapples with the devastating loss of his friend and family. Denji's sorrow will likely heighten when he accepts that Nayuta likely died just to save him.

Meanwhile, Asa and Yoru, drawn by Denji's anguish, will likely investigate further, which may lead them to uncover Nayuta's true identity as the Control Devil. Conversely, we may find out in Chainsaw Man Chapter 165 that Nayuta is alive and well. However, this remains to be seen.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 recap

Titled Charred Remains, Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 depicts Denji's anguish over Nayuta's whereabouts. The chapter starts where the last one left off after Yoru and Katana Man kicked him. In pain, Denji adamantly presses the group for information on Nayuta's location. Unaware of Nayuta's identity, Yoru attempts to ‘wake him up’ by pulling his ripcord, but Denji stops her, saying he would fight her so long as he can confirm Nayuta is unharmed. As Asa regains control of her body, she asks Denji what happened.

The group then embarks on a somber journey to Denji's razed home, now reduced to charred remnants. Haruka solemnly informs Denji that their efforts are futile if Nayuta isn't found amidst the wreckage. Unresponsive, Denji silently sifts through the debris, clinging to hope. Yoru harshly tells him to give up hope, that Nayuta was likely dead due to the armed assailants. Refusing to accept this grim reality, Denji persists in his search.

Asa surfaces once more and offers him comfort, likely drawing parallels to Denji's empathy during her ordeal. Frustrated by her contradictory behavior in Chainsaw Man Chapter 164, where she one minute hurts him and the next attempts to console him, Denji rebuffs her. Asa's attempt to motivate Denji with the promise of a return to normalcy falls flat as Denji rejects the notion of embracing his Chainsaw Man persona. Fami speculates that Denji's despondency stems from hunger, prompting Denji's stomach to growl.

Acknowledging his hunger, Asa offers to procure any food he wants to eat. He first says he doesn’t want anything, then changes his mind to ask for sushi, knowing Asa does not like it. When she rejects this idea, she’s met with disdain by Katana Man. Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 concludes as Denji continues his search. He mumbles sushi again while Asa's frustration mounts and the rest of the group watches in silent pity.

