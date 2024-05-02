Rowoon’s dramas range from some of the most romantic tales to ones with a twist of the supernatural. The shows he stars in have the most unique stories which capture the audience for the long haul. Moreover, not just as a romantic lead, he has also delved into characters that set him apart. As the rising star of the K-drama world, he continues to impress the audience with his performances.

7 Rowoon K-dramas that showcase the K-pop idol’s range

1. Click Your Heart

Cast: Kwon Min Ah, Baek Ju Ho, Lee Da Won, Rowoon

Director: Baek Seung Ryong

Runtime: 15 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

Rowoon made his debut as an actor through this mini-series, along with the bandmates from his group, Zuho, Chani, and Dawon. The story follows a high school girl named Mina, who manages to put herself in difficult situations through her clumsiness. However, with her adorable behavior, she manages to capture the hearts of four popular boys in school. However, as the story progresses, Mina has to choose one among them, which puts her in a difficult situation.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. Extraordinary You

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Na Eun

Director: Kim Sang Hyeop

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Starring in the lead role, Rowoon takes up the role of Haru, who is deeply in love with a girl from school. However, the story of the K-drama is not just an ordinary love story plot. It follows a girl who lives like she is the main character of a story until she realizes that she is actually a character from a webtoon. Moreover, she also discovers that she is just a side character in the story. However, she does not let the writer decide her fate and takes steps to change her future.

3. She Would Never Know

Cast: Won Jin Ah, Rowoon, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Bin

Director: Lee Dong Yoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The story follows a workplace romance where a woman, Yoon Song Ah, works at a cosmetic brand as a marketer. She is ambitious and hardworking and dreams of launching her own brand in the future. However, a fellow marketer, Chae Hyun Seung, starts to find her attractive and tends to form a romantic relationship with her. But Yoon Song Ah does not fall for his advances, as she does not want a relationship with a younger man.

4. The King's Affection

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Byung Chan

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

Based on the webtoon Yeonmo by Lee So Young, the story is set in the Joseon era when the Queen gives birth to two twins. However, an assassin is sent out to kill the daughter so she flees from the palace. Later, she ends up working at the palace as a maid where the queen recognizes her. After her twin's unfortunate demise, she is made to take his place. However, she starts developing feelings for her teacher who comes from a noble family.

Advertisement

5. Tomorrow

Cast: Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yun Ji On

Director: Kim Tae Yoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Rowoon can be seen taking on a different role than his usual characters as romantic leads. The story follows a man who is made half-human and half-spirit through an accident. However, his life completely turns upside down following that. Later, he is taken in by a group of grim reapers, who train him to do certain tasks. He also begins to join them to complete special missions around town.

6. Destined With You

Cast: Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah

Director: Nam Ki Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The story follows a lowly civil servant, Lee Hong Jo, who has always been alone and never found love. Meanwhile, Jang Shin Yu is a competent lawyer who is bound by a family curse and does everything to lift it. As they come in contact, they form an unlikely relationship and develop romantic feelings for each other. Furthermore, she becomes the key to lifting his age-old curse.

7. The Matchmakers

Cast: Rowoon, Cho Yu Hun, Oh Yeju

Director: Hwang Seung Gi

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The series narrates the tale of Shim Jung Woo, a young widower, and Jung Soon Deok, a young widow, who meet each other in unusual circumstances. Eventually, they both join forces to arrange marriages for three unmarried women who are old maids in Joseon. The hunt for suitable older men begins, which turns into a chaotic story and takes the audience on a journey through a rollercoaster of emotions.

Advertisement

The Rowoon dramas listed above showcase the range of the actors. From historical dramas to modern ones in the bustling city of Seoul, he has created a reputation for himself as an ever-evolving artist with untapped potential. However, the audience awaits the actor to take on different roles than his usual choices and show them his different versions.

Which K-dramas starring Rowoon have you watched so far?