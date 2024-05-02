Tyra Banks Embraces Being 50: Here's How Model And Actress Challenges Misconceptions About Aging

Tyra Banks, 50, has always rocked the runways with her iconic walks and wowed us with her alluring magazine covers. She has had a very phenomenal career trajectory. She didn't stop when achieved the title of Supermodel.

She also expanded her career via acting, being a talk show and reality show host, and being an entrepreneur. The 50-year-old model is now speaking up about turning 50 as she challenges the misunderstanding surrounding growing older.

Tyra Banks embraces being 50

In an interview with People, Banks reflected on her previous impression of being 50. She said, “What my life is like now is totally different than what I thought 50 was going to be when I was a little girl.” She admitted that she is not insecure about herself. She added, “I'm poppin'. I am not insecure about myself. I ain't trippin'. I often say 'Child, (I'm) 50!' before I say something. That statement gives me permission to say whatever the heck I feel like saying.”

She expressed that she is a mom and an entrepreneur and she goes on Zoom meetings with no makeup and wearing a wig. She added that being 50 feels good.

Tyra Banks challenges misconceptions about aging

The Life-Size actress challenged the misunderstanding about growing old. She said to the outlet that when she was 49, she couldn't wait to turn 50 because she felt it was the rite of passage to be her “true self.”

She added, “I have bitten my tongue, said the right thing, try to please everybody my entire life. And now, I speak my truth.” She said that she demands respect and feels good. She continued that she can't wait to turn 60 because she will probably be “cursing everybody out.”

During the interview, she also added that people used to hide their grey hair but now the times have changed as she has seen women embracing it. Further, in the interview, she said that we celebrate women but we still have a long way to go. She added that we are getting to the point where we feel good and unashamed of the changes and the “natural beauty” that our body goes through.

