You can never doubt Disha Patani’s ability to serve a fashionable look no matter what the occasion is. Be it sassy glam for a girls’ night out or full desi glam, the Yodha actress pulls off all looks with ease and such finesse that they become instant hits among fans and fashionistas.

Lately, the diva has been embracing the spirit of summer by opting for gorgeous summer, mini and slip dresses. Recently, she shared pictures of her wearing a sultry animal-print slip dress which is a super must-have in your summer wardrobe as well.

Disha Patani looked fabulous in a stylish slip dress:

Imagine wearing a stylish dress that is beautifully laden with a delicate and nature-inspired leopard print. This mesmerizing ensemble, straight out of our dreams, is exactly what the Welcome To The Jungle actress chose to wear as she stepped out to party with her best friend. Her dress was a display of pure summer sass, and we definitely want to get our hands on the outfit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Kung Fu Yoga actress’ ankle-length length maxi dress with a halter neckline and sleek straps, looked all things stunning, spectacular, and super stylish. Its alluring and plunging neckline and criss-cross halter back perfectly aligned with the spirit of summer.

Advertisement

With this pick, the diva showed us how to effortlessly embrace animal prints, again. She also showed us that slip dresses are back with a bang and with their timeless style and old-Hollywood-like appeal, they are definitely here to stay.

The diva also gave us a masterclass on how to create the perfect summer style statements, and we’re taking notes right here!

Disha Patani’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also flawless:

The Yodha actress completed the outfit with matching gold heels giving her outfit a harmonious appeal. Disha elevated her look by adding a Gucci Python Mini Dionysus shoulder bag which tied the whole look together.

To add to the overall allure of her dress, Disha also added minimalistic gold accessories like a stylish pendant, a matching ring, and a sleek bracelet. These choices effortlessly added to the dress without actually stealing focus from it. In the hairdo department, Patani likes to keep it simple. She left her brunette locks open with a middle parting.

Lastly, Patani’s subtle makeup also exuded summer vibes as she chose to keep it simple and dewy. She opted for a light base to let her skin breathe in this humid weather while opting for glossy brown and nude ombre lips and a touch of blush.

So, did Disha Patani’s look inspire you to go shopping for animal prints?

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor shows how to style pants casually with white crop top and sneakers