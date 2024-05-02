Janhvi Kapoor looks stylish as she flaunts 'Shikhu' necklace in new PICS; rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya 'likes' it

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya often get clicked together on several occasions. Even though it is quite clear that they are dating, the duo remains lip-locked about it. The actress recently almost confirmed her relationship with Pahariya after she was spotted at Maidaan screening wearing a 'Shikhu' necklace.

Today, May 2, Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures from her latest photoshoot where the actress can be seen looking stylish wearing her 'Shikhu' necklace. Her rumored boyfriend also reacted to her post.

Shikhar Pahariya reacts as rumored girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor wears 'Shikhu' necklace

A while ago, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and dropped some stylish photos of her. Apart from her gorgeous outfit, her 'Shikhu' necklace caught everyone's attention. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it with a hair bow emoji.

Reacting to her post, Shikhar Pahariya liked her post. Her sister-actress Khushi Kapoor commented, "Ladies and gentlemen," accompanied by several hand emojis.

Have a look:

At the Maidaan screening, Janhvi Kapoor exuded serenity, and boss lady vibes in off-white flared pants, a matching top, and heels. With her hair down and a glossy, glamorous look, she drew attention with a necklace bearing Shikhar Pahariya's name, 'Shiku.'

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

It was on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 when Janhvi made aww-worthy revelations about her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Karan asked Janhvi Kapoor about rumors of dating Shikhar Pahariya. He quizzed her, “You have had an interesting path of love; you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else, and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?”

Responding to him, the Bawaal actress said, “We’ve heard the song ‘Nadaan parinde ghar aaja’; Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot, and I liked it.”

Further on, in a quick and interesting segment. Karan Johar asked her to name three people on her speed dial list. An excited Janhvi said, “Papa, Khushu, and Shikhuuu (referring to Shikhar Pahariya). The Dhadak actress also clarified, “Just because we are really good friends,” leaving everyone laughing.

Recently, on Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, Shikhar took to Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures to wish her. Pahariya shared a sweet birthday wish along with a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. How romantic! In the other picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with a beau's fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, "Love from all your fur babies."

