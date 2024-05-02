A Special Screening Of The Fall Guy For The Stunt Performers Association in Mumbai Pays Ultimate Tribute To The Risk-taking Community

The Fall Guy is "extemely special" for the Indian stuntmen and women!

In a bid to honor the stunt performers of the Indian film industry, Universal Pictures India hosted a special screening of the film The Fall Guy that pays homage to the stunt community. Renowned names from the community, Sham Kaushal and Manohar Verma, graced the event and gave heartfelt speeches.

Action director Sham Kaushal pays homage to the stunt community

On May 2, Universal Pictures India hosted a special screening of The Fall Guy in Mumbai to recognize the efforts of the stunt performers. The film “is a love letter to the stunt community” in all its forms and is the first movie to shine the spotlight on the community.

Legendary Indian stunt director Sham Kaushal attended the screening and thanked director David Leitch, a former stuntman at Universal Pictures, for making the film.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate Universal Pictures for making a film like The Fall Guy. I would also like to thank Universal Pictures India for hosting a special screening for the Mumbai Stunt Community,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kaushal elaborated on the history created by this film's homage to stunt performers around the world. He explained that the job of a stunt performer requires “extreme commitment, passion, and risk,” and it was high time that the industry recognized their efforts and contributions to the film.

Advertisement

“It is time to celebrate the film that recognises the services of stunt workers. I hope The Fall Guy has an extremely successful run in theatres!” he concluded.

Action director Manohar Verma delivers an impactful speech

The action director who made a pilot with Amitabh Bachchan for Doordarshan in the 80s that honored the stunt community shared his experience of the film. Watching the film felt surreal and hit close to home for Verma.

“The Fall Guy is a great film! I am from a stunt family, my father was a stuntman, my brother was a stuntman. The subject of The Fall Guy is a part of my life and our family,” he said in his speech.

He spoke about Bollywood’s stunt community and the action sequences that are getting as impactful and glorious as Hollywood’s action sequences. “Today Bollywood action is equal to Hollywood action because we rehearse and give it a lot of time,” he added.

Advertisement

Praising the film for highlighting the underdog community, he said, “The Fall Guy is an inspiration for the stuntmen and women of the Indian film industry, and personally an inspiration for me.” He mentioned the visual difference between stunts in the West and the East, but the Indian stunt performers are “daredevils.” He concluded by thanking Universals India for hosting the special screening.

As a complete love letter to industry professionals, catch The Fall Guy, available in English and Hindi, only in theatres, 3rd May 2024