Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Expect Their Spouse to Be Responsible for Their Happiness

Falling in love can be a lovely feeling, yet the prospect of staying blissfully happy in a relationship is easier said than done. While there’s no clear map to success in the realm of love, some star signs feel that a great first step is not relying solely on their mate for happiness. They do enjoy being married, and may also adore simple joys such as waking up next to their boo each morning. Yet, they deem that placing the burden of making them feel fulfilled on their bae’s shoulders wouldn’t bode well for their union.

Hence, they embrace the philosophy that self-reliance is a prerequisite for a joyous marriage. So, they prioritize regulating their own moods to ensure they never resent their mate for not reading their mind or not fixing the monotony that may have set into their routine. In fact, they see contentment as a shared endeavor that they can work toward alongside their spouse. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

As cheeky fire signs, Aries value freedom and personal growth even after they have settled down to wedded bliss. Even if they are devoted to their boo, they tend to have their own creative pursuits that they take out time for. Hence, they do not hold their mate responsible for making them happy. In fact, they encourage their bae to have a fulfilling social life after marriage so they are never lonely or bored.

Above all, Aries like to know that they have space for individuality and personal development in their relationship. So, by investing in their own well-being, they cultivate a sense of independence and resilience that enriches their relationship.

These sea goats have an ambitious nature and tend to be focused on their personal and professional aspirations. They like to ensure that their days are full of work they love doing and people who they adore meeting. In fact, even merrily wedded Capricorns understand the importance of personal responsibility in achieving happiness.

In their mind, healthy bonds are built on mutual respect, communication, and shared adventures. Moreover, they are aware that joy is an internal state that they can hone and fuel by their attitude, beliefs, and choices. So, they focus on these aspects to avoid placing the burden of cheering them up on their husband or wife.

Leos thrive on new experiences and enjoy taking their life partner on thrilling adventures, such as family holidays, couple retreats, and more. However, even though happy thoughts about their marriage are often on their mind, Leos do not feel that it is their mate’s job to keep them feeling blissful or content. These feisty fire signs seek personal growth outside their marriage in their peer bonds, friendships, and even volunteering for community service.

They constantly seek to broaden their minds and redefine their purpose on earth. In their eyes, the eternal pursuit of happiness is what makes things interesting for them. So, whenever they’re upset or worried, they draw strength from their internal reservoir of resilience. Of course, they may lean on their spouse for support, but they neither relinquish their self-worth nor their ability to cheer themselves up.

Sagittarius often go looking for love all their lives, and when they find a soulmate whom they can settle down with, they are over the moon with happiness. In the course of their marriage, they like to think of themselves as self-sufficient. Therefore, even though they truly value their life partner, they are unlikely to expect them to be solely accountable for making them happy.

As independent souls, Sagittarians like to reframe the narrative of a conventional marriage to be a partnership rather than a codependent union. They think that mutual reciprocity in a marriage demands trust, love, and shared values. So, Sagittarius set about strengthening their bond, without overwhelming their mate with unreasonable expectations such as pleasing them all the time.

These star signs feel that their mate can enhance their joy, rather than single-handedly creating it. So, by sharing their sorrows, milestones, and triumphs, they forge a deep emotional connection grounded in authenticity and understanding, and pave the way to marital bliss!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

