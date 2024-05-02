'Before She Was Gone': Jill Duggar Shares Throwback Baby Bump Pics Taken Prior To Pregnancy Loss

Jill Duggar Dillard remembers her pregnancy that unfortunately led to the miscarriage of her daughter, Isla Marie. She took over Instagram and posted photos of her pregnancy which she announced in early April. The couple who got married in a TV wedding on 19 Kids and Counting in 2014 have been looking back on their latest pregnancy and shared how they lost their daughter in utero.

Jill Duggar shares her feelings

Dillard took over the social media platform on Monday and shared a carousel of unseen pictures of herself in a baby bump. The caption of the post was about how Jill was excited to share the baby bump photos but wasn’t able to before she was gone. In the first few pictures of the carousel, the reality show alum is in a long skirt making a heart over her belly with her hands.

As the post went on, the 32-year-old who was four months pregnant with a daughter before she lost the pregnancy was seen having a memorial for their late baby girl and a monogrammed blanket with their daughter’s name: Isla Marie Dillard. The couple who got married in a TV wedding have three kids: Israel David, Samuel Scott and Frederick ‘Freddy’ Michael. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jill and Derick revealed pregnancy loss

On April 15, Jill and Derick Dillard announced the miscarriage of their beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was four months pregnant when she found out that her kid had died in utero. The couple was really excited about the baby since they found out that they were pregnant and the baby girl’s three older brothers were also really happy about their sister coming into the world. Jill and Derick added that they appreciate the users' prayers as they continue to heal and grieve from the loss of their little Isla Marie.



In the weeks since sharing the troubling news, Jill and Derrick have continued to remember Isla on social media which includes holding a memorial service in her honour on April 19. "We will love you forever," the couple wrote in an April 24 post that detailed the service. "And hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven." Several people took to the comment section to send their prayers and well wishes for the family.

ALSO READ: 'We Continue To Grieve': Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Announce Baby's Stillbirth In Heartbreaking Post